The Ashe County Democratic Party invites you to the Grand Opening of our Headquarters on Saturday, July 11.
The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at 519 East Main Street in Jefferson.
Come get ice cream, meet our local candidates and register to vote. The event will take place outside and all in attendance will follow social distancing guidelines in the parking lot.
Bring a mask and chair and come hang out with your fellow Democrats and let’s get this big Blue Wave moving.
A rain date has been set for Saturday, July 18.
For more information email ashedemschair@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.