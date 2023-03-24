WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Republican Party held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at Sweet and Savory Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson.
Following the invocation and recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance, Ashe Republican Chairman Tom Breggers introduced Ashe County Tax Administrator, Chris Lambert, who addressed the 2023 tax revaluation and answered questions from attendees.
Plans for participation in Christmas in July, The Walk for Life, and other Ashe County projects are in the works.
Sheriff Phil Howell reported on the state of Ashe County and presented a handsome plaque to the ladies of Sweet and Savory, who have hosted the Republican Party for several years and serve those who come at 5:30 for dinner.
Also present were Ashe County Commissioner Chairman Todd McNeil, who reviewed what our tax dollars provide for us, and Commissioners Jerry Powers and Chuck Olive. School Board member Janet Ward updated the group on the new middle school plans, the strides being made on the Parental Bill of Rights, and the recent bill that was passed allowing school board ballots to show the party affiliation of those running.
An announcement that the new Republican Headquarters located at 607-B South Jefferson Avenue will open on April 1 was greeted enthusiastically. Current hours will be Tuesdays 12-2 p.m., Thursdays 12-2 p.m., and every first and third Saturday 12-2 p.m. The office telephone number is (336) 846-1GOP.
Toni Wall, the president of the Ashe County NC Republican Women reminded those in attendance of the Luncheon Meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 30 at The Tavern at which time Ashe County School Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox will speak.
With no further business at hand, the March meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., April 18 at Sweet and Savory. Come order a meal at 5:30 and join in the conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.