JEFFERSON — Laura Lambeth announced in a press release Tuesday, Oct. 15, her retirement as CEO of Ashe Memorial Hospital effective Dec. 31, 2019.
Since 2013, Lambeth has helped Ashe Memorial Hospital deliver high quality health care to the Ashe County community. As the chief executive officer, Lambeth was recognized as one of the Top 50 rural hospital CEOs by Becker’s Hospital Review and Ashe Memorial Hospital was named a top 100 critical access hospital in the nation.
“In the seven years I’ve been CEO, Ashe Memorial has emerged as a top critical access hospital in the country,” Lambeth said. “I’m proud of the investments made over my tenure, including the expansion and introduction of new services, our community partnerships, and the facility improvements we’ve made — including the expansion of the emergency room.”
“For nearly 75 years, the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains have relied on Ashe Memorial Hospital to deliver world-class medical care where it is needed most: close to home,” said Donnie Johnson, Ashe Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Chairman. “We are especially thankful to Laura for her service the last seven years and wish her the best after her retirement.”
During the course of Lambeth’s leadership, services were expanded to include a new chemotherapy unit, as well as outpatient orthopedics. Additionally, new partnerships were formed in the community to ensure Ashe Memorial Hospital cared for the community outside the walls of the hospital. Lambeth successfully partnered with the community to develop new programs such as Heart of the Huskies, Food Pantry and the Community Paramedics Program.
During her course of leadership, she has been able to bring the concept of needing to establish relationships with surrounding universities. This has allowed AMH to become student friendly and to open doors for people in the community to obtain their education close to home.
“The facility improvements, including the new and improved $1.9 million emergency room renovation, allow us to provide better access and care to the community,” said Charles Jones, practicing general surgeon and board member.
During this transition, Ashe Memorial Hospital will continue to deliver top care to the community.
“It has been my highest privilege to serve the Ashe County community," Lambeth said.
