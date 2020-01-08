JEFFERSON — As part of National Rural Health Day, Ashe Memorial Hospital made an announcement on Jan. 3 that it was recently recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for overall excellence in Patient Outcomes.
Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in either quality, outcomes or patient perspective.
“Ashe Memorial is honored to receive this recognition,” said Brian Yates, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s chief executive officer. “There is no better illustration of the exceptional level of care provided by our staff than having our performance in patient outcomes receive national recognition.”
The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.
“National Rural Health Day has come to symbolize not just the vital role healthcare providers play in rural communities, but the dedication and hard work that goes into overcoming the unique healthcare challenges that exist across rural America,” said Teryl Eisinger, Chief Executive Officer, NOSORH. “We are proud of the work of the State Offices of Rural Health, their partners and rural hospitals do to improve care across the nation.”
“Each year, National Rural Health Day serves as a terrific backdrop for celebrating the power of rural and recognizing rural providers who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering quality care within their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be recognizing these top quartile performers in partnership with NOSORH.”
Ashe Memorial Hospital is a unique Critical Access Hospital. The hospital functions as a 25 bed inpatient facility as well as a 12 bed emergency department, that offers many services. These services include: a 24/7 hospitalist program, an orthopedic, an oncology/chemotherapy, a rural health clinic and employed physician practices.
As an organization, they are also heavily involved in community events throughout the year. Ashe Memorial Hospital also functions as a food pantry in partnership with Ashe Sharing Center, for their patients.
