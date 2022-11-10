JEFFERSON - Ashe Memorial Hospital was recently recognized with the Platinum Safety Award from The North Carolina NCHA Strategic Partners Workers’ Compensation Fund.
The award, presented to Ashe Memorial Hospital chief executive officer Brian Yates by Scott Parrish, senior risk control consultant for Arthur J. Gallagher, is in recognition of the hospital’s superior accident experience in 2021.
"Safety remains a top priority at Ashe Memorial Hospital," said Brian Yates, Chief Executive Officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. "We are pleased to once again be recognized with the Safety Award. This achievement wouldn’t be possible without each of our team members who are committed to ensuring the safety of our patients, our community and one another on a daily basis."
Ashe Memorial Hospital had a loss ratio of less than 5 percent of its premium. This is the seventh-consecutive year that Ashe Memorial Hospital has received this award. Additionally, the award recognizes the hospital’s implementation of all nine safety program requirements and 15 workers’ compensation survey tools for best practices.
"Receiving this level of award definitely shows the vigilance and hard work that all of our team members put in on a daily basis to make Ashe Memorial Hospital a safe environment for ourselves, our patients and our visitors," said Rick Swain, Chief of Police and Safety Director for Ashe Memorial Hospital. "Good job, everyone!"
About Ashe Memorial Hospital
For the past 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services. Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.