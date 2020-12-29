JEFFERSON— Ashe Memorial Hospital has partnered with Ashe County High School to create a sports medicine program that will provide more coverage for multiple high school sporting events.
Through the partnership, Ashe County High athletic trainer Adam Elliott has joined the Rehabilitation Services staff at Ashe Memorial Hospital as its athletic trainer. Dustin Absher, director of rehabilitative services, or physical therapist Seth McGrady will also be on-site for Huskies home games, helping alleviate some of Elliott’s responsibility —particularly when multiple sports, such as football and basketball, overlap.
“I think this is going to be a great opportunity for ACHS and AMH to come together and provide even more services to our student-athletes when they are injured,” said Elliott. “I have worked for many years with our local healthcare providers to build the relationships needed for student-athlete care, so this will continue to expand that network of care for the athletes.”
In addition to providing initial care on the field or court, Absher and his team will continue to work with Ashe County High’s student-athletes, scheduling follow-up appointments and seeing them through the entire rehabilitative process.
With a background in athletic training and sports and exercise science, Absher, a former Huskies baseball and basketball player, is looking forward to working alongside his former high school teacher and providing high-quality care to local athletes.
“This helps build that community relationship and identity,” says Absher. “Adam inspired me to go into the field, and this partnership allows us to keep our people home.”
