ASHE COUNTY — The lack of August and September rains in the High Country has not gone unnoticed, as Ashe County has been given a moderate drought advisory classification by the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council.
Effective Tuesday, Sept. 24, Ashe joined 45 other counties, including Watauga, Avery and Alleghany in the moderate drought classification. Another 22 counties have been listed as abnormally dry, which according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is not a drought, but could lead to one should conditions not improve
A press release from the N.C. DEQ described a moderate drought as the first category of the four drought classifications. The four drought categories are moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional, ranging from least to most detrimental.
“While Hurricane Dorian left heavy rainfall along the coast, almost none fell west of Interstate 95,” Klaus Albertin, chairman of the N.C. DMAC said. “Water supplies, agriculture, fire threats and streamflows statewide are all beginning to reflect the lack of precipitation. Fall is the driest season in North Carolina, so conditions may continue to worsen before they improve.”
The precipitation rates and temperatures Ashe County has faced in July and August sit around average in the context of the past decade.
August received the fifth-lowest amount of precipitation since 2010, according to the National Weather Service, with July at the same ranking. Combined, the tow months produced 8.5 inches of precipitation, the lowest combined total for the months since 2012.
As the precipitation has slowed down, September's temperatures have been higher than average in the 2010's. September, 2019 is on pace to be the second hottest September of the decade, while July and August were both the 5th warmest in the same time frame.
