WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Post & Times received five awards from the North Carolina Press Association for 2020, as announced on Feb. 26.
The recognition was announced during the 2021 NCPA Annual Convention, this year meeting in a virtual format.
“I’m so proud of our Ashe Post & Times staff,” said Teresa Laws, AP&T general manager. “We have strived from Day 1 to provide our community with up-to-date news, local sports and hometown interest. We are honored that the community stands behind us and we will continue to work hard for our readers and advertisers to be the No. 1 local newspaper you can count on.”
Mountain Times Publications as a whole — which encompasses the Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, The Avery Journal-Times and The Ashe Post & Times, as well as many special publications — collected a total of 19 editorial and advertising awards.
“I’m particularly proud of the effort that each and every one of our team members put into producing our local newspapers this year. While it is always enjoyable to be recognized by your peers, the continued support of our community and readers of quality journalism is what makes me most proud,” said Gene Fowler, Mountain Times Publications group publisher.
Summer Times 2020, a visitor guide, earned second place for Niche Publication in the advertising contest.
All About Women magazine received a second place honor in the Magazine or Niche Publication category in the advertising contest. All About Weddings 2020 — a special edition of All About women — received second place for Niche Publication in the editorial contest.
At the virtual event Feb. 26, The Blowing Rocket collected one award, The Avery Journal-Times was honored with five awards and the Watauga Democrat earned eight awards.
