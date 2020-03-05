Postmasters from across the nation converged on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. the week of Feb, 24 for their annual legislative meetings with lawmakers and top officials of the U.S. Postal Service.
The North Carolina delegation of UPMA, the United Postmasters and Managers of America, met with House and Senate members and staff in their offices, including representatives Mark Meadows and Virginia Foxx.
Former West Jefferson Postmaster Drew Martin led a group to meet with his representative, Foxx, to discuss legislative solutions to the current challenges faced by the U.S. Postal Service, among numerous other issues.
Meadows, who has been a leading proponent of needed postal legislation in recent years, is a frequent speaker when UPMA hosts renowned legislators from across the country. Martin has had the honor in recent years of introducing Meadows to his fellow postal managers at such events on Capitol Hill.
This year, 420 UPMA members from every state and territory, except New Mexico, met with more than 500 members of Congress and/or their staff members. They advocated for bipartisan-bicameral postal reform legislation currently being developed by leaders of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. This cooperative approach is essential to addressing the longterm fiscal and governance challenges facing the USPS.
Postmaster General Megan Brennan addressed UPMA before they took to the Hill, saying some in Congress seem to believe that the postal service has “been crying wolf for many years now — the mail still gets delivered!”
Brennan praised her postmasters and managers for getting the job done in the face of constant cuts and increasing pressure to do more with less. She reiterated the critical need for postal reform, reminding her audience that the USPS will run out of operating funds within two to four years, if Congress doesn’t act.
Currently, the postal service costs taxpayers nothing, funding itself entirely through the sale of postal products and services, but without legislative action that may change in the near future, postal officials said.
