JEFFERSON — Many of those recently charged in Ashe County had their day in court May 17. Joe I. Brooks and Shane E. Taylor were sentenced, while Seth H. Bower, Shaun Dehaven and Tyler T. Gilley saw their cases continued.
Brooks, 32, of Warrensville was arrested on Sept. 6, 2017, and Nov. 22, 2017, on charges of assault on a handicapped person, assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault to inflict serious injury, injury to personal property and misdemeanor breaking or entering. For his assault on a handicapped person, Brooks was sentenced to 60 days in the Ashe County Jail suspended for 12 months of supervised probation.
The assault by strangulation charge was waived, and he was granted a prayer for judgment for the misdemeanor assault to inflict serious injury charge. He was found not guilty for all other charges.
Taylor, 32, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon. Taylor was also facing a charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance.
For the felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge, Taylor was sentenced to 6-17 months in the Department of Adult Corrections suspended for 24 months of supervised probation. He was then sentenced to an additional 8-19 months in the DAC suspended for 24 months of probation for the possession of a firearm by a felon, which was reduced to attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. All other charges were consolidated with the attempted possession of a firearm charge.
Bower, 27, of West Jefferson, was arrested April 25 and charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing, communicating threats, assault on a child under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse. Bower was also facing two charges of failure to wear a seat belt-driver. Bower’s case was continued to June 14.
Dehaven, 34, of Warrensville, was arrested Dec. 4, 2017, Jan. 5 and Jan. 13 and charged with felony larceny, possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor larceny and shoplifting concealment goods. Dehaven’s case was also continued to June 14.
Gilley, 29, of Jefferson, was arrested Nov. 24, 2017 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, assault by pointing a gun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and unsealed wine or liquor in passenger area. Gilley was also charged with an unsafe lane change. Gilley’s case was continued to July 12.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on these cases as they become available.
