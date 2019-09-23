ASHE COUNTY — Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, summer officially left and fall took its place in the Northern Hemisphere.
The most notable sign of the season is the leaves changing colors as the temperatures drop, bringing a flood of visitors to the High Country to see the golds and oranges populating the branches.
The season will leave Sunday, Dec. 22, to be replaced by winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.