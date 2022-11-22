JEFFERSON — The official blessing and dedication event for North Carolina’s first Safe Haven Baby Box and the first law enforcement baby box location anywhere in the United States will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
A Safe Haven Baby Box is designed to allow for a mother to legally surrender their newborn baby in a safe, secure and anonymous way if they feel like they are unable to provide the proper care for the child. The box is accessible 24 hours a day and is climate controlled to protect the baby.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, the box is installed in an exterior wall at the sheriff’s office. The door automatically locks when a baby is placed inside. An interior door will allow a staff member inside the office to quickly secure the newborn. Once a baby is surrendered, the box immediately dials three numbers that will alert 911 dispatch, the Ashe County Department of Social Services and Ashe Memorial Hospital. The hospital staff will assess the infant’s health and then DSS will take custody of the child.
Fundraising for the baby box started earlier this year and construction of the baby box began in February once $10,000 had been raised. The initial fundraising goal of $25,000 was met and construction of the baby box has been completed. Some of the organizations that helped raise funds for the baby box included Badges of Ashe, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe Baptist Association, Ashe Pregnancy Care Center and Ashe Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.