JEFFERSON — The second annual Ashe Blast — Ready, Set, Best Year Yet — Ashe County Back 2 School Blast is quickly approaching. The organization stated it can’t wait to kick off the new school year with students and families.
The free festival is a collaboration between the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office – Deputy for a Day and Ashe County Schools. It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Ashe County Complex (Sheriff’s Office) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is not required and all students are encouraged to attend the festival.
The festival will offer backpacks, school supplies, Badges of Ashe, professional haircuts, K-9 Demonstrations, fun activities, 911 Dispatch, school schedules/teachers, “Shoes for Kids”(to qualifying students) and beneficial school/safety information. Each student may enjoy a hotdog lunch provided by The Ashe Blast team.
The annual Volunteer Association of Ashe school supply is in full swing and collecting much needed supplies for our students. There are many drop off locations all across Ashe County. Any donated supplies may also be dropped off at the Ashe County Schools Central Support Services office at 320 South Street in Jefferson.
“With over 1,000 Ashe County families expected to attend the festival this year, we need help from our community in collecting enough school supplies for every child,” said Amy Walker, Ashe County Schools Director of Technology.
”We are excited to partner our Deputy 4 A Day with Ashe County Schools to provide a fun and festival-type experience for all children of Ashe County,” said Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell. “We believe in our youth and promoting the foundation for them to be successful as they grow.”
In addition to helping Stuff-the-Bus, community members can get involved by participating.
Event organizers are also still in need of volunteers to help with set up, assist families and breakdown that day.
Those wishing to volunteer or donate to the Ashe Blast, are encouraged to contact Bailey Little at bailey.little@ashe.k12.nc.us or call (336) 246-7175.
The Ashe Blast team greatly appreciates all sponsors, volunteers and donations (supply donations and monetary) that have already been received by the community. Without the support of the Ashe County community this event could not be possible.
Contributions are needed and welcome. Please make checks payable to Ashe County Schools, with “B2SB22” written in the memo line. Any checks may be mailed to Ashe County Schools, 320 South Street, Jefferson, N.C. 28640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.