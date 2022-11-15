12 ACHS band students took part in Lenoir-Rhyne’s Band Day on Nov. 12. Front row: Ash Greer, Abby Elliott and Karlie Ellison. Back row: Will Ellison, Hailey Head, Vanessa Escudero, Gavin Parsons, Ana Rosa Santes, Eli Coldiron, Nolan Davis, Chasity Carpenter and Kaden Gore.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
50 high school students from the region play along with the Spirit of LR Marching Band on Nov. 12 at the last football game.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
ACHS students, along with fellow band students from other areas, rehearse with the marching band at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
The Spirit of LR Marching Band and the participating high school students play stands tunes at the football game.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
ACHS band students take the field before the game on Nov. 12.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
High School band students march through the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
In addition to marching, students in color-guard and front ensemble were able to join the band.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
In total, 50 students participated in Lenoir-Rhyne Band Day on Nov. 12.
HICKORY — On Saturday, Nov. 12, a handful of ACHS band students traveled to Lenoir-Rhyne University to take part in the college’s annual Band Day.
Band Day is held during the last football game of the season and junior and senior band students from across the region are invited to join the Spirit of Lenoir-Rhyne Marching Band in the stands and on the field.
In all, 50 students from schools across the area attended and 12 of those represented ACHS. Those students were Ash Greer, Abby Elliott, Karlie Ellison, Will Ellison, Hailey Head, Vanessa Escudero, Gavin Parsons, Ana Rosa Santes, Eli Coldiron, Nolan Davis, Chasity Carpenter and Kaden Gore.
The Spirit of LR Marching Band guided students in rehearsals Saturday morning where they taught them their fight song, stands tunes and joined them in the National Anthem. Students got a glimpse at collegiate marching band and were able to tour the grounds of the campus. When the game began at 1 p.m., they took to the field and stands to support the team.
Director of the LR Marching Band Neil Underwood said he enjoyed having the high school students play in the stands and on the field with them. In addition to performing, they were given a luncheon and got to talk to an admissions student on college life.
