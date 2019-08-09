JEFFERSON — Bare Creek Road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 30, according to NCDOT.
A large slide on Bare Creek Road one mile from N.C. 16 South is the cause for closure, and a detour is available from Bare Creek Road to Bare Creek Access Road, to Raccoon Hollow Road, to Old Wilkesboro Road, to N.C. 16 South, to Bare Creek Rd, NCDOT said.
The closure is effective as of Monday, Aug. 12, with low expected impact to traffic, according to NCDOT.
