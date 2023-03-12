featured Be cautious, drive safely during daylight saving time Staff report Mar 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NCDOT logo.jpgNCDOT logo.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RALEIGH - With daylight saving time now underway, the state Transportation Department urges drivers to prepare for the time shift and be cautious behind the wheel.As we spring forward, it will remain darker longer in the morning, and motorists need to be well rested and prepared to drive cautiously.Drivers should also prepare for morning commutes to be darker, as the sun rises and sets later in the day. To stay safe while driving in the dark, follow these important reminders:• Ensure your vehicle’s exterior and interior lights are working properly.• Stay alert for bicyclists and pedestrians.• Keep your windshield clean to improve visibility.• Be well rested and never drive drowsy.For more safe driving tips, visit NCDOT’s night driving webpage. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Roads And Traffic × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now ACSO searching for pursuit suspect in Lansing area; suspect possibly armed and dangerous Ashe County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Country Charm with ribbon cutting Breaking and entering suspect arrested after truck gets stuck in mud Three vehicles involved in Tuesday afternoon accident in Jefferson Former Husky helps coach Catawba to SAC Championship Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
