WEST JEFFERSON — The Town of West Jefferson experienced a wastewater spill at the Beaver Creek Pump Station Monday, Sept. 2, releasing an estimated total volume of 8,000 gallons of untreated wastewater, according to a release from the town.
Approximately 6,500 gallons spilled into Beaver Creek in the New River Basin. The cause of the spill was due to a hole found in a six-inch piece of ductile iron pipe in the force main line that appeared to be from a bore, the release said.
Town Manager Brantley Price said the pipe was repaired by 6:30 p.m Monday, Sept. 2.
The Division or Water Quality was notified of the event Monday, Sept. 2, and is reviewing the matter, the release said. For further information, contact the Town of West Jefferson at (336) 246-3551.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
