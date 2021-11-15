BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Police Department is investigating a death that appears to be “non-accidental,” according to BMPD Chief Tim Barnett.
According to the department, the Beech Mountain 911 Communications Center received a call at 3:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, about an unresponsive female at 103 Upper Holiday Lane. Upon arrival, BMPD officers discovered a white female aged 40-45 years old on the floor unresponsive.
The female, identified as Betsy Dillinger, was deceased and transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
According to a release from the BMPD, the cause of death “appears to be by non-accidental means and the matter is under investigation.”
The Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
