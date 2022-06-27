food truck party.jpg

WEST JEFFERSON — Bethany United Methodist Church is hosting a Food Truck Party Day Camp on Saturday, July 9.

The camp is based on Matthew 6:11 (NRSV) “Give us this day our daily bread.” The Daily Special for Saturday is Jesus Feeds the 5,000+ based on John 6:1-13.

There will be dancing and music, crafts, recreation, snacks and a food truck serving snow cones. Most of all, there will be a Top Chef special guest and DJ Cupcake.

This fun filled one-day event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 from noon until 3 p.m. for preschoolers up to sixth grade. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

