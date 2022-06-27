Bethany UMC to host food truck party July 9 Staff report Jun 27, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — Bethany United Methodist Church is hosting a Food Truck Party Day Camp on Saturday, July 9.The camp is based on Matthew 6:11 (NRSV) “Give us this day our daily bread.” The Daily Special for Saturday is Jesus Feeds the 5,000+ based on John 6:1-13.There will be dancing and music, crafts, recreation, snacks and a food truck serving snow cones. Most of all, there will be a Top Chef special guest and DJ Cupcake.This fun filled one-day event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 from noon until 3 p.m. for preschoolers up to sixth grade. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Truck Day Camp Gastronomy Catering Cupcake Chef Camp Party × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe Chamber welcomes the Old Store at Grassy Creek Big Lots to open this fall Ashe County arrest reports Christmas In July Festival opens July 1 WCC announces spring 2022 Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists Latest e-Edition APT Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
