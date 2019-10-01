Thanks to a bill passed by the General Assembly, starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, volunteer firefighters in North Carolina who have served for five consecutive years will be eligible to purchase a lifetime hunting and fishing license from the Wildlife Resources Commission for only half of the full cost.
House Bill 597 passed the General Assembly in mid August and was signed into law later that month. Over the past few years, volunteer fire departments have seen declining membership around the state and the hope is that the opportunity to receive a lifetime license at such a steep discount will be an important recruiting tool for departments around the state.
"This decline in volunteer fire department membership that we have seen over the past few years is a serious issue, especially in rural communities like ours where most of the fire departments are volunteer," Senators Warren Daniel (R-Burke), Danny Britt (R-Robeson) and Ted Alexander (R-Cleveland) said in a joint statement. "We hope this is just the beginning of more comprehensive approach to recruiting and retaining the volunteer firefighters that our communities so desperately need. We are very thankful to these firefighters who selflessly put their lives on the line for their neighbors, and hope they will take advantage of this new opportunity."
Earlier this year, Daniel, Britt and Alexander filed the 2019 Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Act. The bill contains other volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention components including a new scholarship program, and local property tax incentives. The bill was discussed earlier this session in committee, but has not yet moved forward for a vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.