BINA — The Bina Convenience Center at 244 McNeil Rd will be closed for paving Monday, Sept. 24 until Saturday, Sept. 29, according to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners' Clerk, Ann Clark.
If weather permits the paving to proceed smoothly, Clark said the Bina Convenience Center should re-open for its usual hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, starting Monday, Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.