WEST JEFFERSON — The 32nd annual Blue Ridge Brutal Bike Ride will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. The ride offers options of 50-, 70- and 100-mile routes, all including scenic stretches, elevation changes, and stunning long-range views throughout Ashe County. After completing one’s chosen course, riders may elect to take on the Assault on Mount Jefferson. Its 1,476-foot elevation gain within 3.4 miles that would undoubtedly make an unforgettable ending to an already memorable ride.
In past years, the Brutal has had approximately 400 participants, with the vast majority being visitors to the High Country. The resultant economic impact of the 2021 ride on the region’s economy was more than $180,000 spent in local restaurants, accommodations, and other businesses by visiting riders and their families, making the Brutal a significant component of Ashe County’s annual tourism spending.
Not only is the ride’s effect on the area economy well-matched to the Chamber’s mission of driving local tourism, but the Brutal also serves as a fundraiser for the Ashe Advantage Project, the Chamber’s non-profit scholarship program that benefits Ashe County High School, homeschool, and Ashe Early College students. Riders can be proud to support a worthy cause, helping students pursue bright futures while pushing themselves to meet new challenges. Or, if you’d like to contribute to the Blue Ridge Brutal as a volunteer, there are numerous opportunities to help. Please call the Chamber at (336) 846-9550 or visit blueridgebrutal.org for more information.
Given the Brutal’s impact on local businesses and graduating seniors, Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt hopes that area residents will add a little extra time and consideration to their travels on Aug. 20.
“The Brutal brings a lot of riders and their families to experience the beauty of our community, and so I hope you will join us in welcoming them to Ashe County," Honeycutt said. "The Chamber asks that vehicles give riders plenty of space and allow everyone to enjoy the gorgeous byways in the coolest corner of North Carolina.”
