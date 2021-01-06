Blue Ridge Conservancy has now conserved more than 22,000 acres of land in northwest North Carolina. Two recent projects in Wilkes County enabled the organization to reach this benchmark in the final days of 2020.
Despite the challenges, restrictions, and unknowns faced this year, land protection success remained steady. In December, BRC closed on two projects in Wilkes County, adding land to existing conservation easements and further protecting the scenic beauty, cultural history, and ecological richness of the Brushy Mountains.
The Brushy Mountains, often referred to as “the Brushies,” is an eastern chain of the Blue Ridge Mountains with headwater streams feeding into the Yadkin River. The elevation and topography is less dramatic than the higher peaks of the High Country. These characteristics, and a milder climate, attract development pressure in the Brushies.
In 2011 BRC completed a conservation easement protecting 97 acres in Wilkes County adjacent to the Brushy Mountain Bee Farm. This month, the landowners donated the entire property to BRC. Future plans for its most appropriate use are still being considered. The land is wooded and protects the water quality of several headwater streams.
Also this month, 58 acres were added to another existing conservation easement in Wilkes County. This project expands wildlife habitat and connectivity, as it is adjacent to three other BRC conservation easements in Wilkes.
These conservation success stories would not be possible without your support. Please consider a year-end gift so that we can begin 2021 ready to complete more projects to protect our natural spaces.
Blue Ridge Conservancy exhibition now open in the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
BRC’s Exhibition Place Matters highlights the history of land conservation in North Carolina’s High Country and explores how and why Blue Ridge Conservancy protects the places that matter most to our communities.
The exhibition is featured in the Atwell Gallery and will be open to the public for viewing through April 10. Visit BRAHM’s website for details such as hours, location and online resources.
Sponsorship Opportunities for 2021
When a business sponsors BRC’s annual newsletter, the business name and logo receives prominent placement in the publication. The BRC newsletter is mailed to our mailing list of 3,000 supporters and it is distributed at various businesses throughout our seven-county region. BRC publishes an annual newsletter each spring.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities please contact Nikki Robinson at (828) 264-2511 or nikki@blueridgeconservancy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.