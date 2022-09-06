ASHE COUNTY — You may see an influx of runners on the road this weekend as the 2022 Blue Ridge Relay will be happening on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10.
The race is one of the longest continually running relay race that is held in the United States. The relay consists of teams with a minimum of four people and a maximum of 12 people that will race through 36 different legs of a relay that will cover 208 miles.
The Blue Ridge Relay begins at Grayson Highlands State Park in Virginia at an elevation of over 4,900 feet. The course will then take runners through Jefferson, West Jefferson, Todd, Boone, Blowing Rock, Linville, Newland, Spruce Pine, Bakersville and Burnsville before the finish line in Asheville.
Runners will get a chance to not only travel through some of the most beautiful terrain in the country, but also run on or alongside several national landmarks. Runners will be on the Blue Ridge Parkway for nearly 20 miles and will also run along nearly 14 miles of the New River. Once runners make it to Linville, they will run a little over 10 miles along the south side of Grandfather Mountain.
According to race organizers, the planning for the first Blue Ridge Relay started way back in 2003 before the inaugural event started in 2005. The first relay featured 10 teams and has continued to grow each year as the relay will be held for the 17th time.
Runners have a chance to compete in 11 different categories with different ranges of ages and skillsets:
Open Division (at least one runner under the age of 40)
Women’s Division (all women runners and at least one runner under the age of 40)
Mixed Division (men and women, 50% or more of the runners must be women)
Master Division(all team members over the age of 40, any combination of men and women)
Master Women’s Division (all women over the age of 40)
Master Mixed Division (all team members over the age of 40, 50% or more of the runners are women)
Grand Master Division (all team members over the age of 50, any combination of men and women)
Ultra Division (four to six runners per team, any combination of men and women, no age restrictions)
Ultra Women’s Division (four to six runners per team, all women, no age restrictions)
Ultra Mixed Division (four to six runners per team, 50% or more of the team must be women, no age restrictions)
Ultra Master Division (four to six runners per team, all team members over the age of 40, any combination of men and women)
For more information on the Blue Ridge Relay, including all race logistics for Friday and Saturday, visit https://blueridgerelay.com.
