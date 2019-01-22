WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Adjustments met Monday, Jan. 21, at the West Jefferson Town Hall to hear a presentation from Wilkes Community College about the upcoming construction of its new Ashe campus building. The board ran into a problem however, when three members were unable to attend, leaving the board under the nine-member minimum to call for a vote on civic matters.
Town Manager Brantley Price said only hours before the meeting that it was unsure if they would have enough members in attendance to vote. Price said that they wouldn’t find out until 5:30 p.m., when the meeting began.
The first order of business was to select a new chairman of the board, as well as a vice chairman. John Reeves, also a town alderman, was elected the chairman of the board, while Stephen Shoemaker, also a town alderman, was elected the vice chairman.
WCC President Jeff Cox and architect Scott Baker were at the meeting to seek an allowance that the school avoids West Jefferson’s rules on berms being in between residential and non-residential zones. The town requires that a berm, a low wall of earth, be built with a one-third slope that reaches to 2 feet tall be paired with foliage at the edges of the non-residential properties that is adjacent to residential properties. WCC’s complaint with the rule is that the land they will be building on already has downhill slopes at the edge of the properties, meaning the berms would swallow up a large amount of space.
Baker said that the two berms required would be at least 45 feet and 75 feet wide due to the already existing slope, as well as impede water movement which could cause damage to the residential properties and the local ecosystem. He added that the space being used is already congested, and any space that would go to the berms would stop them from being able to build. He noted that the plan is to go forward with the foliage and shrubbery that would make a natural barrier, but the berm was a non-starter.
The board agreed with the college’s complaints, with Shoemaker noting the water movement would only cause more problems on top of the ones already facing the project. Despite that, the board was unable to make an official vote on the matter due to the lack of a ninth voter.
The decision was made to table the subject until the next meeting, which was set for Monday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m., shortly before the next Board of Aldermen meeting.
