WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Adjustments has had to handle many issues and requests in the past, but satellite annexations and ordinance tolerances are a far cry from a “farm” in a neighborhood, which is what they looked at on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The case was an in-person appeal by the owners of 155 Hardin Lane, who were told they could not keep animals on their property due to zoning regulations. According to Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth, an investigation after some complaints found cows, pigs and chickens on the property.
Home owner Robert Elliott said the cows were young, and were being moved in November anyway, while the pigs were family pets.
Multiple neighbors were also on-hand, with one calling the location a “stinkhole” due to the hot and wet weather of recent weeks.
After some discussion, the board unanimously agreed to order the removal of the animals by Nov. 1.
