JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 5, announcing several upcoming events as the start of the school year approaches, as well as the submission of a federal grant.
Open houses for Ashe Early College, Ashe County High School and Middle School, and the county’s middle schools will be held between Aug. 12 and 14. The first day of school for students is Thursday, Aug. 15.
For Ashe Early College, open house for rising sophomores and juniors is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, in room 300. Orientation for rising freshmen is also in room 300 on Aug. 12, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. for those with last names beginning with A-J, and from 7 to 8 p.m. for those with last names beginning with L-W.
Blue Ridge, Mountain View and Westwood Elementary schools will hold open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
For Ashe County High School, open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Open house for Ashe County Middle School will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Seventh grade is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and eighth grade is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Ashe Early Learning Center will also hold an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Also during the meeting, Sophia Kiser, a student at Ashe Early College, presented to the board with information about the early college, highlighting its successes last year and its room for growth.
“As someone who has attended public, private and charter schools before, I can honestly say that the early college provides the best education and learning opportunities for us students,” Kiser said.
Despite last year being the early college’s first year of operation, Kiser said it didn’t hold students back. 100 percent of students at the early college passed their end of course tests and N.C. final exams, Kiser said. She also noted that 100 percent of sophomore students scored above the level that would require remediation on the pre-ACT exam.
Kiser also announced that five students were selected to join the SkyLine leadership camp, three students were chosen to play in the northwest honors band and one student won first place in a science olympiad competition.
“None of these would have been possible without the help and dedication from Ashe County Schools and Wilkes Community College,” Kiser said.
The board also heard from Transportation Director Shea Coldiron, who said that bus routes this year have been adjusted in hopes of shortening some routes. Coldiron added that it will take a few days after school starts to determine how helpful the adjusted routes will be.
Ashe County Schools Superintendent Phyllis Yates also announced to the board that ACS submitted for a federal grant to support the Assessment, Support and Counseling program. The grant will provide a little more than $167,000 a year over five years.
“I think we have a good chance of receiving that money,” Yates said.
The next Ashe County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Ashe County School annex building.
