JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education voted 4-1 in favor of using a lump-sum bid contracting method for the Ashe County Middle School project during a three-hour special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The board’s decision came after a joint meeting between the Ashe County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education held Tuesday, Sept. 17, when the BOE first learned of the Construction Manager at Risk contracting method and began to debate which process, between CM at Risk or a lump-sum bid, would be best for the ACMS project.
“This is really a struggle for us because we want to do what’s best for our school system and the county,” Board Chairman C.B. Jones said after board member Polly Jones made a motion to approve the lump-sum method. “We want this school to be a flagship of our county.”
Board member Lee Beckworth seconded the motion, which was voted against by board member Dianne Eldreth.
To provide context for the board, Bill Powell of LT Consulting was invited to the special meeting to explain the differences between several contracting methods, as well as how the CM at Risk method has been used in other parts of the state.
Powell, a former director of facilities and construction at Forsyth County Schools and national general contractor employee, collectively holds 42 years of experience in construction and facilities.
During his presentation, he discussed the five main contracting methods used in construction projects, providing a comparative analysis for the board to better understand how each method could be incorporated in the ACMS project.
In short, Powell’s summary concluded that a CM at Risk method is selected based on qualifications of contractors, whereas a lump-sum bid method depends solely on price, not qualifications. The CM method allows for up-front discussion between the BOE, staff, commissioners and the public, leading to an informed public decision, while the lump-sum bid method leads to those conversations being held towards the end of the project if it were to go over budget, also resulting in an informed public decision.
If the BOE were to elect to use a CM at Risk, Powell said it could take up to seven weeks for the board to select a construction manager and move forward with the project.
Though the process takes longer, he said the CM method theoretically allows for a higher level of competency for contractors, while also providing cost implications and constructability issues based on market conditions before the start of the project. He attributed the higher level of competency to the qualification-based selection process, rather than a cost-based bid process.
With a guaranteed maximum price provided through the CM method, Powell said the end result is fewer surprises and less chance for last-minute fund shortages or construction adjustments.
Powell’s analysis centered heavily on market conditions and how they influence both methods during the construction phase. In a stable or declining market, Powell said a lump-sum bid will consist of lower competitive bid costs. If the market is busy, he said a lack of competition between contractors can drive up bid price.
According to his report, the CM method predicts these potential cost inflations as a part of its guaranteed maximum price, whereas the LS method adjusts those costs after bid day.
Considering the amount of time it would take for the BOE to select a CM at Risk at this stage of the project, the board expressed concerns about whether the project’s completion date would be pushed back if they were to choose the CM method.
In addition, the CM at Risk method typically yields higher costs for the owner compared to a lump-sum bid method, according to Powell’s presentation, mostly though pre-construction services and fees.
Architect Larry Greene said that with such a high interest in the ACMS project among contractors, he doesn’t feel particularly concerned with competitive bidding on the project.
After much deliberation, the BOE cast its vote in favor of the lump-sum bid method. With the decision, the project can move forward with an expected bid date of April, or sometime in early spring, according to Greene.
In the joint meeting between the two boards, the completion date for the project was set for fall 2022. During the discussion at the Oct. 8 meeting, the potential seven-week delay in selecting a construction manager as a part of the CM method — in addition to the potential of a cost increase — tipped the board of education in favor of a lump-sum bid, as that method would not put the project behind schedule.
Board member Keith McClure noted that he would have voted in favor of the CM method if it had been introduced to the board at an earlier stage of the project.
Also in attendance for the meeting was Ashe County Board of Commissioners Chairman Todd McNeill, who said the county has 110 percent confidence in the board of education.
“We very much look forward to doing this project together,” McNeill said.
The next regular meeting of the Ashe County Board of Education is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Ashe County Schools annex building.
