WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in special session on March 3 in the auditorium of Ashe County High School to interview for the construction manager at risk for the new middle school project.
The BOE voted unanimously in favor of Vannoy Construction being its first choice for the CMAR then New Atlantic Contracting Inc., then Frank L Blum Construction Co.
In compliance with the COVID-19 regulations social distancing was enforced and all in attendance wore face coverings.
Each company presentation was provided a one-hour time slot, with a 15-minute break between each group. Following the formal presentations, the BOE asked general questions from a prepared list. Each group that presented was asked the same questions.
Some of the questions were as follows:
- “Based on the current status of the project this point, how do you envision moving forward and what challenges may be involved?”
- “How do you plan to communicate with the school board and school staff about the scheduling timeline for the project?”
- “How do you all plan to resolve conflicts that would potentially occur on various personnel or other groups involved in the project?”
- “Based on the current marketing conditions how do you capture cost-savings on a project and its subcontractors during pre-construction phases?”
- “Is there a unique characteristic or skill set that would this team significantly better or different than your competition?”
- “What actions would you take if the project is falling behind schedule or exceeding the project’s budget?”
Presenting on behalf of Vannoy Construction were Vice President Will Vannoy, Mike Kesterson (Project Executive), David Bowers (Senior Project Manager), Harry Twilley and Brian Walker (K-12 Lead). Those not present who will still be part of the team include Kris Little, Laura Hartsoe and Jason Blackwell.
When asked by McClure what challenges they anticipate due to the project’s current standing, Vannoy Construction said one major issue would be getting a handle on labor materials and labor pricing. For the past five years, they have noticed a steady climb in prices of materials.
They described the first 30 days as being crucial in not only securing schedules and estimates, but also getting involved with subcontractors for help with pricing. Any modifications in design would also happen early in the process before it goes out to bid.
Jones asked about how they plan to communicate with the school board and school staff about the timeline of the project. Vannoy Construction said they use technology to their advantage and one possibility would be to give construction updates via the school district’s website. They said they have done this with other school systems and that they “can’t have enough communication especially on construction projects” with faculty, students and parents.
The company completes weekly reports for every project they have, which consist of a two page report with a synopsis of what is completed over two-week spans.
When asked by Roten about how they plan to resolve conflicts among personnel and other groups involved in the project, Vannoy Construction talked about how its staff helps mitigate conflict-resolution. They said the highest potential for conflicts is on-site due to miscommunication/misinformation and they view communication and being proactive as important.
Eldreth asked about how they capture cost-savings on a project during pre-construction: At Vannoy Construction they work with subcontractors for assistance with pricing and ways to reduce time and cost in projects.
When McClure asked what makes their team significantly better or different than their competition, they said one attribute is being humble. Since they are a local team, they will be here years after the project is complete and their reputation is on the line.
Another advantage to the board was that Vannoy Construction has worked with architect Larry Greene in the past.
Jones asked what actions the team would take if the project were to fall behind schedule or exceed budget, and Vannoy Construction said they would not submit the project to bid if they anticipate it to be over budget. In the past year, they have included alternatives, which are minor aesthetic changes, if changes were needed to keep the project within budget.
The team also spends a lot of time developing the construction schedule internally. Vannoy Construction has an in-house saying, “You are not going to be able to pick up time at the end, you pick up time at the front.” They stressed that being proactive really affects the schedule.
Next to present was New Atlantic Contracting, Inc. Among those presenting to the BOE was Vice President of Business Development John Morrison. Morrison described the company as K-12 builders. New Atlantic works on K-12 projects across North Carolina. Also presenting was Senior Project Superintendent Eric Osborne and Project Director Dwayne Rakestraw.
Other members of leadership at New Atlantic include President/Chairman Ricky Atkins, VP of Operations Chip Bruns, VP of Preconstruction Jay Morgan and Chief Financial Officer Devon Eudy, CPA.
Both New Atlantic and Vannoy Construction use Procore construction software for 3D modeling during their projects.
When asked how they envision moving forward based on the current status of the project, New Atlantic said they plan to really spend time with the design and hold workshops.
The biggest challenge they foresee is getting the necessary equipment as quickly as possible and becoming familiar with all site work that has been completed so far for the project.
In response to Jones’ question about how they plan to communicate with the BOE and ACS staff about the project timeline, New Atlantic said they will provide regular reports.
They also install webcams at their job sites so anybody can see what progress is being made in real time. The installation of such webcams is up to the discretion of individual school districts.
When McClure asked what unique characteristics or skill set sets them apart from their competition, New Atlantic responded by saying several of their team members have well-rounded work experience. They also described themselves as a team that works together, from beginning to end.
Frank L. Blum Construction Company of Winston-Salem was the final presentation on the morning of March 3. Their project team would consist of Project Executive Mark Dunnagan, Superintendent Danny Niday, Senior Justin Swanson and Reconstruction Team Leader Trae Wilson. All were present during the presentation.
Frank L. Blum strives to be able to serve all of its customers, from the mountains to the coast. They told the BOE that most of their work comes from repeat customers.
One unique feature of Frank L. Blum, which Swanson spoke about, was that they document the building as it is built. This was one of the major features the team spoke about during their presentation because not many other companies utilize it. It is beneficial because it saves time and travel since site workers do not have to come out to the site every day.
They described their role as a CMAR as managing the schedule and managing the budget.
The company also recently completed a school project, Caleb’s Creek Elementary School in Kernersville. They described the project as being very similar to the new Ashe County Middle School. Caleb’s Creek Elementary is a 170,000 square foot facility containing a gymnasium, kitchen, media center and two classroom wings.
Following the presentation, the BOE, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Maintenance Director Jerry Baker and Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron held a discussion prior to voting.
The BOE will hold a budget work session on March 15 and the next regular meeting of the board will be held Monday, April 12. The board voted to hold the meeting a week later due to the Easter holiday.
