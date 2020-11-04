JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the administrative offices annex of the Ashe County Schools.
In compliance with the COVID-19 State of Emergency declarations affecting the number of persons who may physically attend a gathering, a livestream of the meeting was available on both the ACS website and Facebook page.
The video can be accessed at any time by visiting www.asheschools.org, clicking on the “District” tab and selecting “Board of Education” from the menu.
Physically present at the meeting were Chairman C.B. Jones, Vice Chairman Dr. Lee Beckworth, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox and Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron. Also present were board members Keith McClure, Dianne Eldreth and Polly Jones.
Director of Food Service, Martha Turner shared some information about the recently awarded grant of $33,000 from No Kid Hungry NC.
According to Turner, she was made aware of a grant opportunity through No Kid Hungry last month.
The grant’s proposal was for the ACS meal-time express and with the grant Turner asked for funding to purchase a van and help provide a driver, fuel cost and meal transport materials.
“We are very fortunate and so excited to be able to get ready to bring the ACS meal-time express to fruition and start hopefully increasing participation and meeting the needs of our students,” Turner said.
Director of Student Services Jamie Little provided details about a recently awarded grant from the Department of Justice to stop school violence.
According to Little, she requested permission to apply for the grant in June in collaboration with several other partners. The title of the grant is “Student Safety Assessment and Response for Ashe County.” The total amount awarded to ACS for the grant was $641,331, which will be divided over the course of three years.
Little said they plan to add support systems that they will use to analyze students who are experiencing unsafe situations either physically or mentally. She said they hope to add other positions to help support other work that is already taking place within the county’s schools.
Cox provided a COVID-19 update as of the evening of Nov. 2.
According to Cox, there were four current cases among ACS staff.
“We are very fortunate, we have not have any spread within the schools,” Cox said.
According to Cox, the school system is actively monitoring the spread not just within the schools but also the community. She said the same protocols for cleaning, social distancing and mask wearing are still being followed in all schools with “extremely high compliance.”
Cox said there have been very few clusters of COVID-19 cases in schools statewide with little to no spread within school buildings.
During this time, she also shared details about what factors would determine a warranted shift to Plan C for the district. The compilation of factors were discussed by Cox, principals and directors at a called meeting that morning.
Some of the monitored measures discussed were bus drivers, substitute teachers and child nutrition.
New computers that were previously ordered using COVID-19 relief funding were received on Nov. 2 and plans will be made to have those distributed to K-3 students.
“We know that children learn best when they are with us and we want to make sure that they are able to do that if we can safely do that,” Cox said.
Beckworth inquired about student participation and success of those enrolled in both Plan A or B and Ashe Online.
Cox provided data that was provided to her by each school of student attendance records and performance.
According to Cox, there are higher number of absences in students at Ashe County Middle School and Ashe County High School.
At Ashe Early College, there are four teachers and 118 current students. The number of students attending classes face-to-face failing one or more classes is six with zero failing one or more classes who are attending virtually. There were seven students attending face-to-face with five or more absences and zero attending virtually with five or more absences.
The teachers and Principal Elaine Cox regularly contact students on a weekly basis to check in. There have been 1,957 parent contacts made at AEC, not including student contacts.
Ashe County High School has 772 students enrolled. 136 students were currently failing one or more classes face-to-face while 85 were failing one or more classes virtually. 151 students attending face-to-face had five or more absences while 119 students had five or more absences who were attending virtually. 11,477 parent contacts have been made by staff.
Ashe County Middle School has 498 current students. 77 students attending face-to-face were failing one or more classes while 41 students were failing one or more classes that are attending virtually. 53 students attending face-to-face instruction had five or more absences while eight students attending virtual instruction had five or more absences. Staff members have made 6,850 parent contacts.
Blue Ridge Elementary School has 426 students enrolled. 15 students were failing one or more classes who attend face-to-face instruction and 13 students attending virtually were failing one or more classes. 10 students attending face-to-face had five or more absences while five students attending virtually had five or more absences. Cox described the number of parent contacts made by BRES as “astounding.” The staff has made 220,855 contacts with parents, includes daily reminders, emails and phone calls.
Mountain View Elementary School has 504 students enrolled. 20 students were failing one or more classes face-to-face while 11 virtual students were failing one or more classes. 48 students attending face-to-face instruction had five or more absences while two students attending virtually had five or more absences. MVES staff has made 15,425 parent contacts using several methods of communication.
Westwood Elementary School has 509 students enrolled. 21 students were currently failing one or more classes face-to-face while six virtual students were failing one or more classes. 38 students who attend face-to-face instruction had five or more absences and one virtual student had five or more absences. WWES has made 11,039 contacts with parents.
“I think our teachers have gone above and beyond for our children,” Cox said. “I thank them tremendously for the efforts they’ve put forward.”
Ashe County High School Athletic Director David Koontz provided information about upcoming athletic schedules and the updated handbook.
All of the information, which is updated daily due to changes made by the NC High School Athletic Association and guidance provided by the NC Department of Health and Human Services is available on the newly developed website for ACHS.
The website can be accessed by visiting www.ashecountyathletics.com.
Information is also available on the website about purchasing a monthly or yearly subscription by parents and families to view live-streams of sporting events. Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, there will be a large decrease in the number of spectators allowed at sporting events.
The next meeting of the BOE will be Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the administrative offices annex of the Ashe County Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.