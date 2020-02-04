The Ashe County Board of Education held its annual recognition program for personnel and students on Feb. 3 at Ashe County High School.
A reception was held at 6 p.m. in the ACHS commons area. During this time, those in attendance mingled and listened to the music performed by the ACHS Jazz Ensemble band prior to the awards ceremony in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
The ceremony recognized both nominees and winners for 16 categories where those who were honored displayed excellence in their professional role or their role as students.
“Good evening, it’s good to see you each year to recognize our special students and our personnel who have so many accomplishments,” Superintendent Phyllis Yates said while welcoming those in attendance.
Students who received awards in the area of sports were Hallie Treva for scoring 1,000 points in her role on the Lady Huskies Varsity basketball team and Timothy Peterson for an outstanding character award in wrestling.
Members of the Ashe County High School Vanguard Marching Band were also presented with awards in three different categories.
Joey Vela, Miguel Gaspar, Emma Lewis, Marissa Lane, Tristan Morrow, Daniel Rodriguez, Macie Richardson and Hudson McCoy received recognition for being selection for the 2020 ETSU Honor Band.
Joey Vela, Miguel Gaspar, Tristan Morrow, Gabriel Fogger and Kaylee Money received recognition for being selected for the NC Northwest All-District Band.
Miguel Gaspar was also recognized for his composition of an original piece titled A Christmas Epic, which was performed by the band at their annual holiday concert last year.
Julie Little and Dr. Ellen Pesko recognized 10 students from the county who were winners of the Young Authors Writing Concert sponsored by the Price Reading Council and the NC Reading Association. Madison DeBord, Aubrey Cole, Etta Beck, Skylar Jones, Linken Lewis, Sawyer Eller, Jude Lewis, Samuel Hess, isabella Hodges and William Powers received this award.
Members of the Blue-Ridge Chess Club were also given recognition by Dr. Matthew Thomas-Reid for earning the title of the mid-year winner in the Ashe County Chess Club Tournament. Those recognized were Noah Johnson, Sandra Mason, River Lewis, Nathan Kelly, John Mitchell Ashley, Caleb Jones, BJ Contreras and Jacob Dollar.
The winners of the sixth-grade Ashe County Drug-Free posters were Laken Wallace, Michelle Toledo and Josephine Robert.
The nominees for and winner of the 2019/20 Oddie Cox Teacher of the Year Award were also called to the stage. The winner was Callie Lewis, art teacher at Westwood. Nominees were Amber Dillingham, Summer Davis, Charles Johnson and Cynthia Harless.
The nominees for and winner of the 2019/20 Classified Employee of the Year Award were recognized. The winner was Robin Scott of Blue Ridge. The nominees were Tim Walton, Beth Hodges, Christine Richardson, Crystal Crouse, David Higgins and Carrie Blevins.
The nominees for and winner of the 2019/20 Support/Supervisory Employee of the Year were recognized. The winner was Christina Pennington of ACHS who was not present due to sickness. Those nominated were Julie Jones, Alissa Taylor, Lindsey Williams and Amanda Bloomer.
The winner of the Rookie Teacher of the Year award was Jordan Nemeth. Nemeth is a third-grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary School.
The winner of the Ashe County 2019/20 Teacher of Excellence for Exceptional Children was Cindy Wells from Blue Ridge Elementary School.
Kelly Lambert, fourth-grade teacher at MVES was recognized as Ashe County’s 2019/20 National Board recipient.
Laura Absher, fifth-grade math and science teacher at WWES was recognized as Ashe County’s 2019 NC Council of Teacher of Mathematics Outstanding Elementary Math Teacher.
The final award was given to four women who work in the finance department at the ACS Central Office. They received recognition of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the National Government Finance Officers Association for the 2018 fiscal year. Recipients were Amanda Coldiron, Finance Officer; Geneva Spencer, Accounts Payable and Purchasing; Sandy Rhodes, Payroll and Laken Lyall, Accounting Specialist.
