JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting virtually on the evening of Monday, Aug. 3.
The meeting, in its entirety, is available on the Facebook page for Ashe County Schools @Ashe County Public Schools.
At the beginning of the meeting, students who were selected to serve as Junior Marshals at the Ashe County High School graduation ceremony were honored.
Among those students were Head Junior Marshal Tatum Brown, Ethan Ashley, Cecilia Oviedo-Barcenas, Autumn Blackburn, Alexis Blevins, Ben Chamberlain, Kaycie Bledsoe- Clark, Audrey Craven, Camden Current, Ashley Dollar, Allyson Greer, Ada Jones, Jackson Krider, Marissa Lane, Blake Levi, Jacob Reavis, Joshua Roten, Yuma Roten, Jadyn Trivett and Savannah Wilcox.
Ashe County High School Principal Amanda Hipp spoke during the meeting to recognize Athletic Director David Koontz for becoming a Certified Athletic Administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
“We are so lucky to have David here as an athletic director, he is committed to giving his all to make sure that our students are successful not only in athletics but as the students and in their chosen paths,” Hipp said. “So I just wanted to celebrate David and all of his hard work tonight.”
According to Hipp, only a small percentage of about 1,200 athletic directors in all 50 states have earned this certification.
Koontz who was also present during the meeting thanked the board for the recognition of his accomplishment.
“You can’t grow without learning and so I’m continuing to learn as I progress,” Koontz said. “I think I’ve gained a lot of valuable knowledge as we try to serve our students and our student athletes.”
Director of Exceptional Children and Pre-K, Terry Richardson spoke about the general contract between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Ashe County Schools for Pre-K.
This annual contract, which is effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 is for the amount of $743,833 which will be used to serve up to 133 children in four sites across the county in a high-quality Pre-K setting.
Richardson said the funding this year is the same as last year’s, which is based on population. She said they have been at 133 students for the past decade.
Student Services Coordinator Jamie Little provided an update on Summer Remediation and Jump Start.
Little said these programs were held completely virtually from July 20-31. They provided devices for those who were in need of them, as well as paper and pencil options for those without internet access.
According to Little, they had about 120 participants and she loved that they were able to offer the program to K-4 students and also focus on mathematics more than they typically do.
Director of Technology Amy Walker presented the 2020-21 technology initiatives.
One of the major initiatives is to support virtual and remote learning. According to Walker, the school system will need several items in place including hardware. With board consent, Walker said ACS would like to deploy a chrome device to each student enrolled in grades 3-12. This will be called the Ashe County Schools Mobile Device Program, which was formed in response to feedback from both parents and teachers.
Walker added that those who attend school for face-to-face instruction would be expected to bring their device to school every day.
Walker also spoke about the survey results concerning wifi connectivity in their households. There were 1,180 responses in total and Walker noted that the data may be skewed since families who do not have internet service most likely could not complete the survey.
The school system has been working to set up hotspots located throughout the county for families to utilize in order to secure internet access. These hotspots include community fire departments, community churches and businesses and they are planning to install wi-fi antennas in school buses.
The proposed device fee for the deployment of the devices, which will be included in a handbook for students and parents, are $40 for middle and high school students and $30 for elementary school students.
Walker said that they anticipate any additional costs for repairs will be offset by the technology fee.
The BOE voted unanimously to move forward with the one-to-one deployment of the devices they currently have onhand to students for this school year.
Eldreth expressed her concern about the safety of students, teachers and school staff voicing that cases continue to rise rapidly in Ashe County.
Chairman C.B. Jones said that he feels they will monitor the numbers closely and if cases continue to rise they will have no other choice but to switch to Plan C.
In response, Eldreth said there needs to be preparation for teachers to make the transition to teaching completely online.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said that she feels the school system will be prepared to make the shift to Plan C if necessary.
After discussion about concerns from each board member, Cox entertained the notion of getting some input and updates on case numbers from AppHealthCare. She also said they could modify Plan B if they feel the need to do so.
After discussion, it was decided that they would make the decision about whether or not to begin the school year on Aug. 17 under Plan B or C after meeting with Greene.
The board decided to meet with Greene in an open session to learn more about the COVID-19 testing results for the county on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Central Support Services Annex.
It was decided prior to adjournment that this meeting will be available via live-stream for community members to be able to listen in on the discussion. Budget work sessions are planned for Aug. 24-25. These sessions will begin on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.
