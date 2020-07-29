JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held a second public hearing on July 27 to solicit citizen input on the submission of an application for 2020 Community Development Block Grant funds in the Neighborhood Revitalization Program category.
The total allotted funds would be approximately $750,000 and will be used to rehabilitate or replace approximately 4-7 low-income households in Ashe County.
The meeting was open to the public and those in attendance wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines.
There were no public comments during the meeting and Chairman Todd McNeill read the resolution aloud. Vice Chairman Larry Rhodes made the first motion to approve and the motion was seconded by Commissioner Larry Dix.
DSS Director Tracie Downer and Adult Services social worker Heather Hardin were present to provide more information about this project.
Hardin is responsible for overseeing the project and shared that they recently visited eight homes of those who they received applications for.
According to Hardin, they have five replacements and three repairs. She said with the cost of housing they are unsure if they will be able to complete all five replacements and it will be dependent on what will need to be done.
Hardin said one aspect of the project is that all of the county will be represented. They have a household in Crumpler, Todd, Lansing, Jefferson, West Jefferson and two in Creston.
Downer said the committee who is accepting the applications include DSS and representatives from all local municipalities. The county would be in charge of managing the money and DSS plans to provide any needed assistance.
After the discussion, the resolution was approved 5-0.
Beth Sorrell, who was attending on behalf of Habitat for Humanity expressed her support for the pursuit of this grant.
"We've been working many, many years to try to help eliminate poverty housing in the county," Sorrell said. "And we know it is an enormous problem here and I want to encourage the commissioners and everybody to do everything we possibly can to try to help these people."
In closing, Sorrell that there are many local families who are residing in unlivable conditions and she is hopeful that this program can continue throughout the years.
The next regular meeting of the BOC will be Monday, Aug. 3.
