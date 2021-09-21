JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. in the third floor courtroom of the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those in attendance were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers, Chuck Olive, Jonathan Jordan and County Manager Adam Stumb.
To begin the meeting, DSS Director Tracie Downer gave a monthly departmental update along with discussion on the VAYA Grant and a budget amendment.
“VAYA contacted us to let us know that if we submit a budget of needs that they could fund approximately up to $25,000 of those needs,” said Downer. “These funds are intended to stabilize families who are experience food insecurity, house instability or transportation barriers thereby allowing them to successfully engage with behavior and mental health services.”
DSS did submit the budget and received the $25,000. They will have until the end of September to spend the money. The Board approved the amendment of the budget.
Generations Ashe Executive Director Patricia Calloway and Finance Director Mary Owen the presented to the Board the Home and Community Care Block Grant revision and the 2021-22 budget approval. They also gave an update on Generations Ashe.
Calloway said they have been continuing all of their programs throughout the pandemic as well as reopening up their adult daycare and senior center in June of 2021. They said they have been managing services the best they can with the onset of COVID-19.
“One thing that continues to plague our services is the staffing crisis,” said Calloway. “We are challenged to find people to work in this world right now. We have CNA positions open, a nurse position open, an intergenerational program director position open and teacher openings in our early childhood education program. That’s been a real barrier especially when you combine that with staff having to quarantine and be out when they’re not feeling well. We are progressing on though we are challenged.”
Owen then discussed budget items with the Board. One was the final revision for home and community care and the other is for the current year. Both were approved by the Board.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert then gave updates to the Board regarding collections and charges.
“Our current levy for the Fiscal Year of 2020-21 is $21.56 million,” said Lambert. This is county tax, not including occupancy tax.
For FY 2021-22, including county, fire, waste, fees and penalty taxes, the starting levy is $23.96 million.
Amanda Roten, executive director for Ashe County Transportation Authority presented the rural operating assistance program application to the board. This is a state funded program that is administered through NCDOT to counties for public transportation.
The board approved the application.
Lastly, Stumb presented the comprehensive transportation plan update with Planning Director Wesley Barker as well as the new Jail camera system coming soon. The Board approved all-discussions and actions.
