JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, Oct. 17 for a regular session meeting in the third floor small courtroom at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those in attendance were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Chuck Olive, Jerry Powers and Jonathan Jordan.
The meeting began with public comment.
Kevin Little from the Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts stepped up to the podium to speak to the board. He began by giving an update on the facility, stating that they are expanding and will start up culinary program, beginning in January of 2023. In addition to the expansion, they are also working on the playground at the old Lansing School building in which they are looking for donations from the community and volunteer work. The center will come to a BOC meeting in November to share a powerpoint presentation of their success and what they are working on for the future.
A public hearing was then held for the 2023 Schedule of Values for the tax office. No comment was made during the public hearing.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert stated that the 2023 Schedule of Values is a very important document that will be used to appraise properties in Ashe County for the next four years. The full document can be found on the tax website.
Lambert then gave the monthly tax report for the month of October, which was approved by the board.
DSS Director Tracie McMillan then gave a monthly statistics report and a presentation of Graduation Certificate for the NC Association of the County Department of Social Services.
Christy Preston joined McMillan in representation of the NC Association of County Directors of Social Services. She stated that they offer a mentoring program for new directors. Preston was able to mentor McMillan in her early days of being the DSS Director for Ashe County. Upon completion of the Directors Academy, a presentation of a Graduation Certificate is given by directors who are experienced in their field. McMillan was recently approved as a graduate of the academy.
Preston then presented McMillan with a plaque for her achievement.
“She is smart, capable and a hard worker and has the respect of her peers from around the state,” said Preston. “I can’t understate the work she put in, but it is my honor to present this plaque to her.”
County Manager Adam Stumb then spoke on the Support for Operation Green Light, which is an initiative that shines a light on Veterans and their service, in particular, those who are leaving the service and re-entering civilian life. The board approved the resolution presented, showing their support for the men and women in uniform. The board is working on installing green lights on the front of the courthouse for Veterans Day.
Joe Testerman, Director of Animal Control, then gave updates to Chapter 90 of the Animal Control Ordinance, which can be found at codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/ashecounty/latest/ashecounty_nc/0-0-0-698. The ordinance was approved.
Brian Greer, Director of Communications spoke to the board about a 911 Board Grant. The grant will be appropriated in the amount of $226,750.28 and will go towards the purchase of new radio consoles for the dispatch center. The grant was approved by the board.
Other agenda items included the approval of hanger leases, the proclamation of October as Domestic Violence Awareness month and appointments to county committees.
