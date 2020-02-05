JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in the second floor conference room of the Ashe County courthouse to take care of business, which included the approval needed to move forward with the NC-163 convenience center.
County manager Adam Stumb shared that a property located at 2276 NC-163 across from the Blue Ridge Energies building was the proposed site. The property is already considerably flat and is approximately 5.5 acres.
According to Stumb, the county has already received approval for zoning from the town of Jefferson, but needed town approval before being able to begin the development of the site.
The tentatively scheduled closing date is the first week of March.
The contract price, which would be paid with two split payments of $175,000 would be a total of $350,000 for the land.
The owner of the land is Noblett & Associates LLC.
The first payment would come from this year’s budget and the remainder would come from the 2021 budget.
Stumb predicts that the center would be operative within a year.
Vice-chairman Larry Rhodes suggested looking into fencing the area through the use of greenery such as shrubs.
Commissioner William Sands made the first motion and the vote was unanimous to move forward with the development of the site.
Sands also offered a statement expressing how the addition of a convenience center on NC-163 will help a great deal of Ashe County residents.
“We had a number of contacts from people who felt like we needed better coverage over in that area for our convienience centers. The only existing one in that area is Baldwin and especially on the weekend it is over-crowded,” Sands.
He shared that the BOC was looking into convenient locations for such a location and that he was able to find the one for which the motion was made.
“People will not have to drive as far; a number of them can hit NC-163, that area, and not have to go as far as Baldwin. So there is a lot of advantage to it,” Sands said.
Other business discussed during the meeting was the request to hold the 35th Annual Ashe County Volunteer Awards Ceremony at Ashe County High School as presented by Terri Hopkins, volunteer coordinator. The event is scheduled for April 23, with registration beginning at 6:15 p.m. and the ceremony at 7 p.m.
The BOC voted 5-0 to approve Hopkins’ request.
Bryan Greer, request for allocation of funds to purchase new furniture for dispatch center. The quote for $71,285.68 was for the cost of the furniture.
During the appointments portion, the BOC voted unanimously to approve Ashe County librarian, Suzanne Moore’s request to appoint Jacquelyne Isner to serve on the library board. She was chosen by the board to complete the remainder of the term for Molly Gambill who died in November 2019.
The vote was also unanimous to approve the second reading of the M&J Disposals Solid Waste Franchise Renewal.
During the commissioner comments, Commissioner Larry Dix expressed his gratitude to volunteers in the community.
“Numerous and numerous hours that they give each year, we are just so appreciative to have so many good people,” Dix said.
Chairman Todd McNeill shared that he felt Ashe County had lost one of its very best with the passing of his aunt, Maude Calhoun the day before.
“I’m not mentioning her in the comments because it’s my aunt, but rather because she was a champion of Ashe County for a lot of year. And it’s entirely likely, if not certain, if not for her efforts that the Ashe County Civic Center and a lot of other things would never have come,” McNeill said.
The BOC then entered an executive session to discuss legal issues pertaining to the Junk Materials Ordinance.
The next meeting for the BOC will be Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner Meeting Room on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
