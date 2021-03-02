JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on March 1, at 9 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting was open to the public, with all in attendance wearing face coverings in compliance with current COVID-19 precautionary measures. It was also live-streamed on the Ashe County Government website.
The meeting, along with all other previous meetings for 2021 can viewed at any time by visiting www.ashecountygov.com, clicking the “Commissioners” tab and then selecting “Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos” from the drop-down menu.
There were no public comments during the meeting.
WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox and WCC Ashe Campus VP of Workforce Development and Community Education Chris Robinson were present to share an update on the expansion project.
Robinson provided an overview detailing the specifics of the two new WCC Ashe Campus buildings.
The total funding for the project was $12 million, with $8 million funded from the county of Ashe, $3 million from a Connect NC Bond and $1 million from fundraising through the WCC Foundation.
The total square footage is 38,000 square feet. According to Robinson, approximately 30,000 square feet accounts for the main building and the remaining 8,000 square feet consists of the cosmetology and applied engineering/machining shop area.
"We are really pleased with the way they've come together and the way they've tied together with both our existing campus and the two buildings being a little bit different," Robinson said.
Located within the buildings will be a total of 16 new classrooms. 11 of those will be general classrooms. There will also be two computer labs, two healthcare labs and one science lab to be used for Chemistry classes.
Also through the expansion, the WCC Ashe Campus will gain three instructional lab spaces. This will include the areas of applied engineering, cosmetology and allied health.
There will also be a community room which will seat about 65 people in meeting settings.
All classrooms will have windows and are of decent size, which will allow for student spacing. There will be a common area for students both upstairs and downstairs. Administrative offices will be located on the first floor and instructional offices will be on the second floor.
Robinson added that on the first floor of the building near the entrance will be an area containing Ashe County history.
"The good news I want to share is that we, as of this point in time, are on time," Robinson said.
He added that they had to set back their schedule about two weeks. Therefore, it will be the end of April or first of May before the project is complete. Due to the interruption in supply chain due to the pandemic, they are waiting on getting the interior doors for the buildings.
Robinson added that the project is also on budget.
WCC has invested an approximate $1.26 million of equipment in the building itself, according to information presented by Robinson. This does not include machining equipment that will be transferred from the existing facility. This allocates for $550,000 for Information Technology, $240,000 for health stimulations and $250,000 for classroom furnishings.
Robinson said they plan to order general classroom and office furniture the week of March 1.
According to Robinson, the tentative Grand Opening date is set for Aug. 12.
"It will take us the course of the summer, realistically, to get everything in place like we want it," Robinson said. "We may have a few classes there in June or July, but we're shooting for the fall semester to officially open."
During the commissioner comments portion of the meeting, Commissioner Jonathan Jordan said he was concerned about vaccines.
He said he heard from several elderly residents who had appointments and they ran out of first doses and only second doses were available. Jordan said he had reached out to AppHealthCare and they are looking into it but said they did not have time to get in touch with everyone about appointments.
"There's a few hiccups here and there, but I appreciate the health department looking into that for our citizens," Jordan said.
Commissioner Jerry Powers said he has spoken with several people who are moving to Ashe County who are buying second properties. He said one man commented that he appreciated the county's tax rate. Powers said he told him to thank himself and other part-time residents of Ashe.
"Without all the tax liabilities of non-residents of Ashe County our tax rate would certainly be considerably higher," Powers said.
Commissioner William Sands said it is really good that Ashe County is experiencing a reduction in COVID-19 spread. He added that he recently received his second dose of the vaccine at Ashe County High School and only had a minor reaction.
"I went back to the high school where I'd gotten the first one and everything there went so smoothly that day," Sands said.
He added that like Jordan, he has heard from a few people who have not heard back from the health department about their vaccination appointments. However, he said he assumes the staff is going through the list and will get to them as the vaccines become available.
Commissioner Chuck Olive said that there is light at the end of the tunnel since the number of COVID-19 cases and patients admitted at hospital have dramatically dropped.
"Still some frustration with vaccines, they are putting them out just as fast as they get them," Olive said. "The weather caused a delay in delivery for most of the country the last couple of weeks, but that is being addressed.
He added that if people are experiencing issues securing a vaccine or communication with AppHealthCare, he encourages them to seek other options such as Walgreens or other places offering vaccinations.
"We can all get through this, it's getting easier, the governor is lifting restrictions, it is going to be good," Olive said.
Chairman Todd McNeill said according to data found on AppHealthCare's website he calculated that approximately 12 percent of Ashe County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
He shared that he and Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb visited Ashe Civic Center on Feb. 26 while Ashe County Schools employees received their first vaccination.
McNeill said Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox shared over 330 ACS employees participated, which translates to over an 80 percent participation rate so far.
Stumb encouraged all any BOC members who haven't already to stop by the Civic Center and observe one of the vaccination clinics.
"That is the epicenter, trying to put that building to good use since it is not being used right now as it normally would be," Stumb said.
He added that they appreciate the Arts Council opening up the space to be used as a vaccination site.
According to Stumb, they will close the bids for the new convenience center site on N.C. 163 on March 5 at 1 p.m. They plan to have a bid contract to award at the next regularly scheduled BOC meeting.
Stumb said there was only one bid received for the cabin and the moving cost associated with the cabin was not feasible for them. Therefore, they have halted bids for the cabin for the time being.
"It is not in the way of the convenience site, so we can move forward with construction there," Stumb said.
He added that they can reassess the bidding process after the completion of the convenience site and maybe either open it up for bids or lease.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BOC will be Monday, March 15.
