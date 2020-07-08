JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met on June 6 at 9 a.m. in the conference room of the Agricultural Services building. This meeting was moved because the commissioners’ meeting room at Ashe County Courthouse was being used by the court system.
The first item on the agenda was a public hearing to solicit community input on the submission of an application for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant funds in the Neighborhood Revitalization Program category.
Two public hearings had to be scheduled prior to getting the application turned in by July 27.
The CDBG funds will be used toward aiding in the rehabilitation of low-income households in Ashe County.
No members of the public were present during the meeting to make comments and Clerk to the Board Ann Clark confirmed they had not received any written comments. There were also no comments made via phone.
Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb provided further information about the CDBG program, which they hope to apply for through the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
According to Stumb, the maximum award the county can receive is $750,000. The funds would go toward low-income residents to make home repairs and in some cases, an entire home replacement.
To be eligible for any funds, applicants must own and occupy the home full-time and have a household income less than 80 percent of the county median. They must also be located within county limits and cannot be located in the 100 year floodplain.
Ashe County DSS Director Tracie Downer and Adult services social worker Heather Hardin were also present during the discussion to share additional information.
Downer said DSS has been collecting names of people in the community who have experienced great disrepair in their homes including roofing or heating issues.
She said Jonathan Stansberry with the Ashe County Inspection Department has been critical in completing building inspections and informing DSS of housing that are almost uninhabitable.
A motion was made to approve the application, which carried.
The second public hearing will be scheduled for later this month, which Stumb said will contain more details based on the application return.
During the commissioners’ comments portion, Vice Chair Larry Rhodes expressed his appreciation to Ashe County Parks & Recreation Kevin Anderson and his team for the fireworks display on July 4.
Stumb said a lot of the major parking lots were full as the community showed up the watch the fireworks from their vehicles.
Chairman Todd McNeill said he can not even begin to count how many positive messages or comments he has received about the fireworks display.
“People are wild about the new spot for the fireworks,” McNeill said.
Rhodes added that he appreciates the Ashe Chamber and AppHealthCare’s “Show Your Love” campaign encouraging community members to practice the 3 W’s during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next meeting of the BOC will be held on July 20.
The video of this meeting and previous meetings can be accessed at the Ashe County Government website at ashecountygov.com by clicking on the “Commissioners” tab and selecting “Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos” from the drop-down menu.
Click HERE to watch the June 6 meeting.
