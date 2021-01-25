JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held a work session in the conference room of the Ashe County Agricultural Services Building on Jan. 19 following their regularly scheduled meeting.
County Manager Adam Stumb said the last time they held such a meeting was about two years ago. In February 2020, a similar meeting was held as a roundtable discussion between the BOC and town and municipal leaders.
Chairman Todd McNeill said he wanted to have a time for the BOC to sit down and discuss county matters since Commissioners Chuck Olive, Jonathan Jordan and Jerry Powers were recently elected. The BOC was invited to ask any questions during any of the departmental presentations.
At the meeting, which began at 10:30 and commenced around 2 p.m., there were departmental presentations from the county Tax Office, Department of Social Services, Solid Waste Disposal, Economic Development and Parks and Recreation.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert shared an overview of his department. The Tax Department is comprised of five sections which are mapping, real property, personal property, collections and the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. The primary responsibilities of their office is the assessment of all real and personal property and the billing and collections property taxes.
According to Lambert's presentation, the total number of billing and collection transactions for Ashe County from July 1, 2020-Jan. 14, 2021 was 41,214. This includes transactions made online or by cash or check. The total amount collected for Ashe County from July 1, 2020- Jan. 14, 2021 was $20,445,874.13.
Lambert added that all billing and collection activities are based on a fiscal year, which is July 1-June 30.
Real property is considered permanently attached land and buildings. According to Lambert, as of Jan. 14, Ashe County had 38,793 parcels in the county. There were 19,210 vacant parcels and 19,583 improved parcels.
The department's current projects include an addressing project for Next Generation 911 automation and a countywide revaluation for 2023 (an in-house project). The Ashe County Tax Department is also working on an oblique aerial photography project using EagleView technology and start collections for the Town of Lansing. There is also an ongoing project for the Ashe County Tax website.
As presented by Lambert, the county's delinquent tax collections for July 1, 2020-Jan. 14, 2021 totaled $855,138.28. Also according to Lambert, the county had 35 active properties for foreclosure either with Kilby & Hurley Law Firm or The Kania Law Firm.
The new budget year will begin July 1.
DSS Director Tracie Downer provided an update on the current efforts of DSS, with several staff members presenting to the BOC via Zoom.
There are currently 77 full-time staff members, 1 part-time member and no job vacancies at the Ashe County Department of Social Services.
Downer said the mission of her department is to assist families and individuals by helping them maintain and/or enhance their quality of life to prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation. Ashe DSS works closely with healthcare professionals, community leaders, advocacy groups, local, state and federal entities and several other stakeholders.
According to Downer, the total amount of federal and state tax dollars that were brought into Ashe by the DSS program for direct beneficiaries for FY 19-20 was $47,890,497.
Adult Services Supervisor Jamie Shepherd shared some details regarding her department and their programs.
One of the biggest parts of their job is to receive, screen and complete evaluations for Adult Protective Services reports. Shepherd said they receive reports almost daily of abuse, neglect, self-neglect or exploitation of adults.
According to Shepherd, they are currently providing guardianship services to over 50 disabled people in the community.
Child Protective Services Supervisor Ashley Sheets provided some insight into the child welfare department.
According to Sheets, in 2020 they screened 413 reports. Sheets said since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic they have seen rise in domestic violence in homes.
"Our job is to try to prevent children from being removed from homes and trying to preserve them in family units if we can," Sheets said.
Cathy Barr, Director of Economic Development provided an update on the proposed Industrial Park on Ray Taylor Road in West Jefferson.
The 41.8 acre tract of land is located across from GE Aviation and its funding sources are Ashe County, the SkyLine Revolving Loan Fund and Ashe County Job Development.
According to the information presented and compiled by Barr and her department, the new Industrial Park will cost an estimated $1,300,000 to develop.
Also at the work session, Ashe County Parks & Recreation Director Kevin Anderson discussed their upcoming project in 2021 of updating the department's master plan. This will provide them with a comprehensive plan that will outline community goals for the Parks & Recreation department over the next 10 years.
Anderson also discussed the current state of the facilities, including safety protocols currently enforced at both Family Central and Ashe Park. The Ashe County Parks & Recreation department's main priority is and always will be the safety and well-being of the community and its visitors.
The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting was open to the public, with all in attendance wearing face coverings in compliance with current COVID-19 precautionary measures. It was also live-streamed on the Ashe County Government website.
The meeting, along with all other previous meetings for 2020 can viewed at any time by visiting www.ashecountygov.com, clicking the “Commissioners” tab and then selecting “Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos” from the drop-down menu.
County Manager Adam Stumb provided an update on the county's COVID-19 Relief Funds.
According to Stumb, the real balance of the funds is $276,897.09. However, there are several bills which are not reflected in that balance such as the new sound equipment for the Commissioner Meeting Room.
The county's total expenses through December 2020 was $943,658.91.
During the commissioner comments portion of the meeting, Commissioner Chuck Olive encouraged everybody to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they are able.
Olive recently attended a meeting for the Health Board and said AppHealthCare is offering drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations three days a week and COVID-19 testing two days a week.
He also encouraged everyone to stay patient when trying to contact the local health department, as AppHealthCare staff is fielding 500-700 calls per day.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel now with COVID-19 with the vaccines," Commissioner William Sands said.
He added that he is looking forward to reducing the number of cases in the county since the death rate in Ashe County is higher than any other county in the district.
Commissioner Jonathan Jordan said he appreciates the citizens of Ashe County and even with the big changes in the nation he feels like it is a safe community. He added that he anticipates 2021 to be a lot better than 2020.
Chairman Todd McNeill closed out the meeting by extending prayers and condolences to all families affected by the virus.
"Regardless of how the Lord sees fit to take us out of this world, it is challenging for the loved ones that we leave behind," McNeill said. "So our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been impacted in the past little bit."
The next regular scheduled meeting of the BOC will be Monday, Feb. 1.
