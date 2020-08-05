JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Aug. 3 in the commissioner’s meeting room on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
During the meeting, a public hearing was held to obtain approval on the acquisition of real property located off of Ray Taylor Road. The land will be purchased by the county from Ashe County Job Development for $950,000 total, which will include $650,000 at closing and $300,000 at a later date.
Funding sources for this acquisition include the County of Ashe and loans from both Ashe County Job Development and SkyLine/Skybest. The proposed property closing date is set for Aug. 18
The BOC voted all in favor of moving forward with the project.
Executive Director at Ashe Services for Aging Patricia Calloway presented a revision of several budget items for FY 2019-20.
Calloway included three items which Financial Officer Mary Owen revised to ensure that ASA maximizes all of their funding sources and spends all available monies to take care of those in need of services.
First was the revision for 2019-20 Home and Community Care Block Grant Funds. On March 17, ASA had to discontinue on-site service for the Senior Center, congregate meal and adult day care. They did continue their In-Home Aide services during this time, which are still being provided.
Calloway said they have experienced an increase for people in need of meals in the home due to COVID-19. During the pandemic they have served congregate participants with home delivered meals and also began distributing home-delivered meals to their adult daycare clients as well additional people in the community.
This revision reflects some of those things and how they had to shift funds to ensure maximization.
The BOC voted 5-0 to approve this revision.
Calloway then discussed ASA’s block grant budget for FY 20-21. The budget is a reflection of all the services they have continued to provide during COVID-19 which includes the continuation of transportation services and level one and two In-Home Aide services. It also includes congregate home-delivered meal services since they have made the shift to drive-through congregate. Calloway said the although their adult daycare center remains closed, they continue to serve participants in different capacities with home-delivered meals, daily check-ins or In-Home Aide services.
The BOC voted all in favor of approving these revisions.
The final item brought before the BOC by Calloway was the Families First Coronavirus Response Act budget.
Calloway said they were fortunate to receive this additional funding as a result of the pandemic. ASA was notified by the High Country Council of Governments that they would be receiving $27,862, which was specific toward nutrition services. The funds could be used between the time when they were received and Sept. 2021.
Calloway said they utilized all of these funds by the end of June to support block grant services because of the increase in need for meals.
According to Calloway, they were able to expand home-delivered meals throughout the last fiscal year and picked up 15 new clients. Calloway said they served an additional 2,450 more home delivered meals in the last fiscal year.
Calloway said Ashe Services for Aging delivered 987 total hot meals in the month of June.
Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill provided an update about COVID-19 in Ashe County.
370 people were tested during the free COVID-19 testing event at Ashe County High School on Aug. 1.
Gambill said it went well and AppHealthCare staff as well as the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office did a great job helping with the event.Chief Deputy Danny Houck and two of his deputies were also present to provide traffic control and security.
“During Watauga’s event a couple of weeks ago, there were 533 tested with 16 positive cases identified which is a 3 percent positive rate,” Gambill said. “We’re hoping Ashe’s is as low or lower than that.”
During the commissioner’s comments period Commissioner Larry Dix expressed his appreciation for AppHealthCare.
Dix said he wanted to commend Jennifer Greene and the health department for all that they’ve done during the pandemic.
“We know those folks are tired and they put in a lot of hours, and they’re just everywhere. So I just wanted to commend them for what they’re doing,” Dix said.
Commissioner William Sands shared that he noticed the progress of the new Wilkes Community College building and witnessed the crews working while he was at the free COVID-19 testing event at ACHS.
“It’s going to be so nice to get it completed and get the community college in there,” Sands said.
Commissioner Paula Perry spoke about schools reopening and upcoming school supply drives. Perry reminded everyone that teachers will need plenty of hand wipes and other disinfectants for their classrooms, which can be hard to come by due to shortages of items available for purchase at stores.
She encouraged people to pick up any hand wipes or disinfecting supplies they see while at the store, because even if shoppers do not need it at the time, a teacher could always use it for their classroom.
The next meeting of the BOC will be held on Monday, Aug. 17.
The Aug. 3 meeting, in its entirety, can be accessed by visiting the Ashe County Government website at ashecountygov.com. The video can be found by clicking on the “Commissioners” tab and selecting “Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos” from the drop-down menu.
