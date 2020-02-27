JEFFERSON —The Ashe County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, March 2 from noon until 2:00 p.m. in the Agricultural Services Conference Room located on the first floor of the Agricultural Services Building in Jefferson.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss aerial photography technology that can be used in government offices.
The meeting is open to the public.
