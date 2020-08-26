JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held a special budget meeting on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. in the Annex of the Central Support Services building.
Previously, the BOE and former Superintendent Phyllis Yates met on June 24 to discuss the budget. At this meeting, they approved the purchase of a metal cover to protect the Literary Express, purchase of a 26-passenger activity bus, lowering of the roof in he media center of Ashe Early Learning Center and parking lot repairs at Ashe County High School. The total approval of these expenses, as calculated by Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron was $143,011.
Present at the Aug. 24 meeting were Coldiron, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Chairman C.B. Jones, Vice Chairman Dr. Lee Beckworth and board members Keith McClure, Polly Jones and Dianne Eldreth.
Cox said there has been a decrease of less than 100 students, enrolled for this school year, which she believes is a direct result of COVID-19. She added that the decrease is not as bad as it is in other districts across the state.
To assist family members in navigating through remote learning, Student Services Coordinator Jamie Little and ACS guidance counselors as well as a social worker are working to create solutions to provide support.
According to Cox, ACS plans to provide Canvas training for parents.
As far as the approval of line items on the budget, Coldiron skipped anything the BOE already made a decision on at the June 24 meeting.
Due to many unknowns still looming due to COVID-19, the BOE took a conservative approach while deciding what to move forward with and what to hold off on. Many of the line items which were approved were made due to safety issues.
The first item up for discussion was flooring at Blue Ridge Elementary School. Eldreth voiced that it would be best to install flooring that is easier to clean and sanitize during the pandemic since carpet is difficult to sanitize.
The BOE approved the new flooring for BRES, along with window tint that was previously discussed.
At Mountain View Elementary School, there was a previous request for new computer lab furniture. Cox spoke with Principal David Blackburn earlier in the day and a mutual decision was made to put the project on hold at this time.
This decision was made due to the decrease in need for computer lab time since the majority of ACS students were issued a personal device for the school year.
The BOE decided move forward with the replacement of the basketball goals at MVES because it would be a good investment. Cox brought up the issue of sports schedules for this school year and how multiple facilities may need to be utilized to accommodate multiple games and sporting events.
For Westwood Elementary School, both the auditorium lighting and headphones for Chromebooks were put on hold since the auditorium is not currently in use and the headphones would require sanitation measures and would only be for in-school use.
Ashe Early College Principal Elaine Cox requested an additional teacher for the second semester of the current school year. There is new Social Studies course requirement along with Financial Literacy that incoming freshman are required to take, which is going to increase the number of Social Studies courses to be taught at the high school.
Superintendent Cox spoke with Cox about this need and found it to be justified since the AEC currently only has four full-time teachers.
The board discussed several possibilities about who would fill this position, including teachers who are dual-certified in English and Social Studies or retired teachers willing to teach courses.
The BOE agreed that the best approach would be for Superintendent Cox to explore possibilities and come up with a plan that is no more than $34,000 and is the best fit for students.
As far as maintenance, the board approved the installation of LED lights at the Early Learning Center because they are more cost efficient. Other line items associated with safety were approved such as bringing the fire alarm system up to code.
Maintenance Director Jerry Baker requested maintenance on the interior gym doors and cafeteria doors at MVES which the BOE approved for him to work out within his current budget.
At the end of the meeting and approving the aforementioned items, Coldiron said they were only in the hole $2,238.
“There are a lot of unknowns at this point time in time, unfortunately,” Cox said. “We are trying to be very careful and conservative with our CARES Act funding.”
This school year has caused ACS to bring back things they previously eliminated for cost before such as paper towels. Currently, they are unable to use the hand dryers at the schools.
Coldiron said as far as Capital Outlay, the county provided the school system with $200,000 and the BOE approved the use of $125,000 of fund balance. With those two sources of revenue, Coldiron calculated that with those two sources of revenue, ACS has $98,954. Which the board agreed they need to hold on to.
As far as school meals, breakfast and lunch for all students was available free of charge for the first two weeks. The containers for these meals have also brought new expenses due to serving regulations under COVID-19 guidelines.
The BOE agreed that although it was expensive, the Child Nutrition was a necessary program and they did the right thing in feeding local children.
According to Cox, the school system spent nearly one million to provide meals during the three months schools were closed.
Other school districts who are operating on Plan C, have already laid off the majority of their cafeteria staff and bus drivers.
After the BOE voted all in favor of approving the budget, Cox asked for approval a calendar waiver request for the weather-related causes that she needed to turn in to the state for ACS to begin Aug. 16 for the 2021-22 school year.
The BOE voted 5-0 to approve this request.
