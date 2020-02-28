WEST JEFFERSON — The Board of Education will be holding their monthly meeting at Ashe County High School and there will be an awards ceremony to honor student achievements.
A reception will begin at 6 p.m. in the Commons Area followed by the recognitions in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
Several ACHS student athletes as well as members of the Ashe County Middle School basketball, wrestling and volleyball will be recognized during the ceremony.
The winner of the county Spelling Bee, Landon Jordan will also be recognized as well as members of the ACHS Culinary Team for winning second place in a competition in Charlotte.
The regular meeting of the Board will take place immediately following the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.