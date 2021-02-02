JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the administrative offices annex of Ashe County Schools. At the meeting, the board voted unanimously for students to return to school under Plan B on Monday, Feb. 8.
At the next regularly scheduled board meeting on March 1, the BOE will reassess the decision.
The decision was made for ACS to operate remotely until Feb. 1 during an emergency meeting of the board on Jan. 14 due to the rise in COVID-19 spread in Ashe.
Physically present at the meeting were Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Chair Joshua Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron and board member Dr. Kimberly Simmons. Board members Keith McClure and Polly Jones participated virtually via Zoom, in addition to many ACS staff members.
A live stream of the meeting was provided on Facebook, where over 700 people participated and contributed to the discussion with over 900 comments.
The recording of the meeting can be accessed by visiting the ACS Facebook page @Ashe County Public Schools.
After much discussion and hearing input from several concerned parents, Eldreth made the motion that ACS return to instruction under Plan B. The decision to operate under Plan A would not allow for proper social distancing of students and employees. Simmons seconded the motion.
Eldreth added that once vaccines are administered to teachers and staff, she would like to revisit the decision and possibly consider implementation of Plan A for elementary school students.
McClure said that he personally was in favor of Plan A, for K-5 students only, if possible because he feels like they need to get students back in school. One supporting factor he mentioned was that there has not been any documented spread of the virus within the schools.
During the discussion, Simmons added that she would like to consider a transition plan.
"I would like to start with B and transition to A, following the data," Simmons said.
After some additional concerns were made, Eldreth amended her motion to include the creation of a criteria by the BOE prior to the meeting on March 1, which will be used to determine whether they will remain in Plan B or transition to Plan A.
Also at the meeting, an update on the plans for the new middle school was provided by Architect Larry Greene.
Greene said that a total of 215 design development drawings were submitted on Jan. 22. This included architectural, civil, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and structural drawings.
Director of Maintenance Jerry Baker provided an anticipated timeline for the Construction Manager at Risk process.
According to Baker, the request for qualifications would be posted on Feb. 2 and on Monday, Feb. 15 the statement of qualifications would be made due. Baker said that March 3 is the anticipated date to begin conducting interviews.
Prior to entering a closed session, Cox voiced her appreciation for ACS staff, parents and families.
"Our teachers have done a tremendous job in pivoting, we've done that a lot this school year and our families the same," Cox said. "So I just want to reach out and say 'thank you' and thank you to all of you for your continued support for the school system and continued advocacy too. We need you now more than ever, our children need you now more than ever, and we appreciate the positive words of encouragement that you can give to our teachers and that you can give to our students. And really help all of us to grow through this time and get through it together."
She also announced that DIAL screening dates are set for March. Parents will be able to call the Ashe Early Learning Center to schedule an appointment. The contact for DIAL Screening will be Director of Exceptional Children's and Pre-K Programs Terry Richardson.
February is CTE month and there is public awareness campaign to celebrate the value of Career and Technical Education.
"We want our students to be able to take those hands-on classes that are going to provide them a valuable skill," Cox said. "We're thankful for our partnership with Wilkes Community College that allows our students a continuation of that skill as well."
