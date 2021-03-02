JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at the administrative offices annex of Ashe County Schools. At the meeting, the board voted unanimously for K-5 students to return to school under Plan A on Monday, March. 8.
Due to regulations governing how many people can physically attend gatherings due to COVID-19, a live stream of the meeting was provided on Facebook.
The recording of the meeting can be accessed by visiting the ACS Facebook page @Ashe County Public Schools.
During the discussion about the reopening of schools, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox provided the most recent data from AppHealthCare as of March 1.
She also shared current COVID-19 statistics for ACS staff and students. Among students there were two total active cases and 19 students currently quarantined due to outside exposures to the virus.
All of the information presented during the meeting is available by visiting the website at www.asheschools.org, clicking on the “District” tab, selecting “Board of Education” from the list and selecting “Board Agendas”.
Cox said Watauga County Schools recently decided to return under Plan A for K-5 students.
The school system is unable to make a decision for grades six-12 to return unless the Governor and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services loosen the social distancing regulations.
She added that unfortunately, these classrooms are smaller and there are more students in the upper grades which makes six of feet social distancing impossible. However, with K-5 students they are able to incorporate more spacing in classrooms although it is not required to maintain six feet of distance under Plan A.
Prior to voting on the decision, the BOE was able to direct any questions they had to Director of Human Resources/Public Information Officer Roy Putman and Student Services Coordinator Jamie Little.
The BOE previously voted to operate under Plan A for K-5 students in October 2020. At that time, they used a staggered approach to reopening under plan A with K-3 students returning on Oct. 19 and fourth and fifth graders on Oct. 26.
Board member Keith McClure made the first motion for K-5 students to return to school under Plan A on March 8. This would be for students to physically attend in-school instruction four days a week, with Wednesdays still remaining remote for deep cleaning of the facilities.
Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth seconded the motion before to board voted unanimously in favor of this decision.
Also discussed at the meeting was a presentation by Director of Technology Amy Walker to request permission to purchase additional and replacement equipment for digital devices for teachers and students.
Many of these devices will need to be replaced in September and she anticipates there to be shipping delays due to the pandemic.
According to Walker, this would be for devices that are up for a refresh. She said she also plans to purchase some large televisions for classrooms and some interactive white boards.
Walker said for the replacements for teacher devices she anticipates a total of around $60,000 to refresh those machines. For student chromebook devices, she estimates a total of about $70,000 for the first order she plans to make. These will be purchased in stages and not all at once.
According to Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron the school system does have the money allocated to purchase these devices.
The vote was unanimous for Walker to move forward with purchasing the devices.
Architect Larry Greene was also present via Zoom to provide an update on the progress of the new middle school project.
According to Greene, he spoke with his engineers on March 1.
He said according to construction documents plumbing is about 85 percent complete, electrical is about 75 percent complete, mechanical is about 95 percent complete and structural is about 85 percent complete.
He added that he has not heard about any major problems from his engineers about the construction plans and they are proceeding with their construction documents with “all due haste.”
At the BOE meeting on Jan. 11, there was a 4-1 vote to move forward with the construction manager at risk for the new middle school project.
The BOE will hold a special meeting, in open session, on March 3 at 8 a.m. in the auditorium at Ashe County High School to hold interviews for the CMR.
The next regular scheduled meeting of the BOE will be April 5.
