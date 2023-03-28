JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held a special meeting on March 20 to discuss a list of budgetary items for fiscal year 2023-24 that will be presented to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners in their upcoming April meeting.
Budget requests were broken down between each school, as well as system-wide with maintenance, transportation, athletics and IT requests.
Requests for the high school included a new floor machine, new cafeteria tables to replace current ones that were the original tables when the high school first opened, as well as replacing the carpet in the auditorium.
New middle school budget requests included protective sleeves for student Chromebooks and Go Guardian software for computers that prevents students from playing games or watching videos while teachers are using online instruction.
A budget request for Blue Ridge Elementary School was put in to replace the carpet in 16 classrooms with tile.
Requests from Mountain View Elementary School included a new commercial grade lawn mower to replace the one that has been in use since 2003 and replacing K-2 playground equipment. According to the budget request, there are no longer parts available to repair the current equipment and the equipment no longer meets playground safety guidelines.
There were three budget requests for Westwood Elementary School. New auditorium lighting is requested to replace the original lighting, as well as new cafeteria tables to replace the original tables. The school would also like a new TriCaster for integrating video production with other audio and video effects.
The athletic budget includes a request for a turf football field and track reconstruction at the high school. The budget request states that the track needs repair due to its age and a new track would allow the school to host regional events. A turf field could be used by the football team, band and soccer team. The athletic budget also requests refinishing the gym floor at the high school. The floor has not been refinished since 2015 and should be on a four-year cycle to refinish the wood.
In other county-wide requests, there was a request to replace 56 computer lab chairs as well as the installation of wash stations for automotive and welding classes at the high school. The county also requested snow plows for custodial trucks. The budget request states that with the addition of snow plow attachments, the school properties could be maintained by the custodial staff instead of contracting out the work to outside vendors. In other transportation-related requests, the school board is planning to request an additional activity bus. According to the board, there are only three activity buses suitable for long distance travel.
General maintenance requests included replacing the fire alarm system, the heat pump/chiller and the hot water pumps and controls in the CTE classroom areas at the high school, a partial roof replacement at the middle school and replacing windows at Blue Ridge Elementary and Mountain View Elementary.
