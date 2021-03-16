JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education conducted a work session on Monday, March 15, at the administrative offices annex of Ashe County Schools.
Physically present during the meeting were Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron, board member Dr. Kimberly Simmons, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Chair Joshua Roten, board member Polly Jones and board member Keith McClure.
Action items during the meeting included the construction manager at risk, budget requests, a strategic planning steering committee and the return to Plan A for students in grades six-12.
On March 11, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 220: The Reopen Our Schools Act of 2021, into law.
This compromise agreement requires all elementary school students to operate under Plan A. Under the bill, middle and high schools would have the option to operate under Plan A or Plan B.
ACS is currently operating under Plan B for grades six-12, which is a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. Students are divided into two separate groups, with one group reporting to their respective school buildings on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays. All six-12 students are completing remote instruction on Wednesdays, which are used for deep cleaning of school facilities.
Recently, the Ashe County BOE voted unanimously in favor of K-5 students to return to school under Plan A on March 8.
Since August, a completely virtual option has been offered to ACS students in Ashe Online, which will continue to be available to those enrolled in this option for the remainder of the school year.
The BOE voted 5-0 for students in grades six-12 to return to school under Plan A on Monday, March 29.
This will provide a “soft opening” for the school district, with a four day week prior to the Easter holiday and spring break. All teachers who were previously vaccinated on Feb. 26 will also receive their second dose prior to returning on March 29.
All existing safety measures, such as mandatory face masks will remain in place. Under Plan A, students will not need to be distanced six feet in the classroom. According to guidance from The Centers for Disease Control it is recommended to maintain at least three feet of distance.
Jones made the first motion in favor of the shift to Plan A, four days a week with Wednesdays still used for deep cleaning of the facilities. Simmons seconded the motion prior to the roll call vote.
Cox voiced her plans to keep the BOE and families informed in the event of classroom spread or if cases increase.
According to data presented by Cox, as of March 15, there was one district employee with COVID-19 and one employee in quarantine. As of the week of March 8, there were three students out with COVID-19 in the district with no additional quarantines.
Roten reminded the everyone to remain mindful as they are out and about for the Easter holiday, noting that school operations had to be altered after Christmas.
The section of the meeting containing the Plan A discussion was live-streamed on Facebook and can be accessed at any time by visiting the ACS Facebook page @Ashe County Public Schools.
Also discussed during the meeting was the construction manager at risk for the new Ashe County Middle School project.
The BOE met in special session on March 3 in the auditorium of Ashe County High School to interview three companies for the CMAR. After the presentations, the BOE voted unanimously in favor of Vannoy Construction being its first choice for the CMAR then New Atlantic Contracting Inc., then Frank L Blum Construction Co.
At the meeting on March 15 the CMAR with Vannoy Construction was approved and the BOE plans to know more information about the cost by their next regular meeting on April 12.
Also during the meeting were budget requests from schools and departments. The requests are in addition to the level funding received during the 2020-21 school year.
Some of the larger items discussed were document cameras for ACMS, teaching staff at Ashe Early College, soccer goals at ACHS and the football field scoreboard at ACHS.
ACMS principal Dustin Farmer requested 20 portable document cameras, which are very useful in classroom settings. The cameras cost approximately $99 each.
The AEC continues to grow and Principal Elaine Cox requested a least one new teacher. There is a potential to shift teachers from other schools, however, dual-certification is ideal for the position.
Superintendent Cox said regardless, at least one teacher would be needed at the AEC because students have already committed for the Fall. There is already about a 30-1 teacher/student ratio at AEC.
Coldiron mentioned that at a football game the previous week, the scoreboard at the high school went out. According to Coldiron the athletic department is looking into some opportunities and sponsors to replace the scoreboard.
There was also a request to replace the soccer goals at ACHS because they are about 20 years old.
Cox shared plans to begin a strategic planning process for the district. A Steering Committee will consist of about 25 members, inclusive of stakeholders throughout the district and community.
Members will commit to meeting once per week beginning March 30 for five to six Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
The Steering Committee will be in charge of developing the vision, mission, beliefs/core values, priority focus areas and goals. A separate Action Planning Team consisting mainly of school and district members will be appointed to develop strategies and action plans to achieve the identified goals.
“Our goal is to have a new strategic plan to present to the BOE and community in August,” Cox said.
Roten previously agreed to participate as a member of the Board of Education. During the meeting, Simmons agreed to serve as the second BOE member to serve on the team.
