BOONE — A man from Boone has been arrested and charged with murder.
According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Officer, deputies were dispatched to 365 Calebway Road in Boone on Monday, June 21, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in response to an individual being stabbed. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Randy Jefferson Teague, 56, of 365 Calebway Road, dead outside of the residence.
Another individual was encountered on the scene and detained for questioning, Adam Michael Key, 36, of 365 Calebway Road.
Key was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. According to the WCSO, Key was issued a $1 million bond and is being held at the Watauga County Jail.
“As the investigation continues, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office team is saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said in a statement.
Key was also issued an Aug. 13 court date.
The Watauga Democrat will provide updates for this story as more information is made available.
