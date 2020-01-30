LANSING — Blue Ridge Energy announced the completed construction of the electrical substation located in Lansing on Jan. 30. The new substation is currently energized and will provide more electrical reliability and the capacity to serve current and future Blue Ridge members and required power demands.
According to BRE, the substation will replace the Warrensville and United Chemi-Con Inc. substations which were built more than 50 years ago and have served their lifespan.
Director of Public Relations for Blue Ridge Energy Renee Whitener said the grading process of the site began in September 2019 and actual construction of the substation commenced in June 2019.
The cooperative will be deconstructing the retired substation sites later this year.
The Lansing substation is part of Blue Ridge Energy’s Long Range Plan that includes converting 44 kilovolts transmission lines to 100 kilovolts.
The conversion to 100 kilovolt transmission lines increases reliability, reduces system losses and increases capacity to meet power demands of members now and for decades into the future based on current growth trends and projections.
Approximately $3.4 million was spent on the construction which includes the cost of the property, engineering involved and site development.
The money spent is believed to be an investment, Whitener said, which will pay for itself in the future due to the foreseen improved operating efficiencies, according to Blue Ridge Energy.
According to Whitener, rates for members will not be affected and the addition of the new substation did not create any new jobs and no jobs were lost during the process. The construction crew for the substation were contracted employees.
Whitener also provided some insight about how the station will help the community in the long run.
“Technology has exploded over the years and you can’t think of many things in your home, or even your business, that don’t require some type of energy,” Whitener said in relation to how the company has to factor in the demands of consumers.
The cooperative’s engineers continuously monitor, oversee and plan for the cooperative’s electric plant system to ensure members are provided with the most reliable and lowest cost for electric service possible.
