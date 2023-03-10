CRESTON - Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of Derrick Hal Bledsoe, 30, of Todd.
On March 4, Ashe County Communications received a call in regards to a residential breaking and entering. Deputy Jacob Bledsoe with the Ashe County Sheriff’s office responded to the call. While en route he noticed a vehicle matching the description off the side of the road stuck in a grassy marsh. The truck was partially sunken and had damp mud strewn throughout the roadway. Deputies noticed a male subject walking in the roadway who told the deputies he had run out of gas, indicating that was his truck.
Deputy J. Bledsoe noticed various household items on the flatbed of the truck and began to question the subject about the break-in that they were responding to. Along with the stolen items deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the subject’s truck.
The deputies were able to return the stolen goods to the proper homeowner.
Bledsoe was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Bledsoe was booked and released under a $25,000 secured bond.
